EastGate Commerce Center Learning Center Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week marked a momentous occasion as the EastGate Commerce Center Learning Center officially opened its doors with a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony. The Learning Center, nestled within the impressive EastGate Commerce Center, reflects the commitment of the community to education, professional development, and holistic support for individuals seeking new opportunities. The 19,000 SF Learning Center will host two organizations: Fort Osage R-1 School District, operating Fort Connect, and CSL, operating EastGate Career Hub.
Fort Osage R-1 School District's Fort Connect is an innovative education space accommodating up to 40 students and staffed by 4 full-time teachers. The program offers a diverse range of courses, including welding, 3D printing, sewing, and t-shirt pressing, among others. Notably, the curriculum is designed with flexibility, allowing for adaptability to new trades and providing students with options to explore and pursue their individual interests.
“The Fort Osage School District is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative educational program, Fort Connect, at the EastGate Commerce Center,” said Dr. Jason Snodgrass, Superintendent of Schools for the Fort Osage R-1 School District. “Fort Connect is a unique program which provides real world learning opportunities for students through partnerships with local businesses. Within the program, students will actively engage with business professionals to design, create, or complete a variety of projects. The Fort Osage School District’s partnership with NorthPoint will benefit our students and school community for years to come.”
The Community Services League (CSL) will operate the EastGate Career Hub within the park. CSL plays a vital role in professional development and addressing skill gaps. They collaborate closely with Great Jobs KC, supporting over 200 adults in free continued education programs. Through strategic partnerships, the CSL offers 17 certificates for various career pathways at no cost to participants. Beyond education, CSL provides comprehensive services, including childcare, transportation, technology access, stable housing, and support for emotional/mental well-being. CSL serves as an interface with Human Resources to identify candidates for available positions and collaborates with Metropolitan Community Colleges in Kansas City to recruit applicants and students for employment opportunities. Notably, the EastGate Career Hub is dedicated to preparing the workforce for opportunities within the EastGate Commerce Center and working collaboratively with employers to fill open positions.
“Community Services League (CSL) is honored to partner with NorthPoint Development to increase access to good jobs in our community through the EastGate Career Hub,” said Doug Cowen, President & CEO of Community Services League. “For 108 years, CSL has helped our community break cycles of poverty and reach prosperity. The EastGate Career Hub provides the next generation of opportunities for our community to access good jobs. CSL looks forward to working with our partners to connect our neighbors to the trainings, skills, and opportunities they need to envision a successful career in the Little Blue Valley.”
EastGate Commerce Center, stands as a monumental project with a capital investment of $1 billion by developer and owner, NorthPoint Development. Encompassing approximately 10 million square feet, this expansive center is not only a testament to scale but also reflects a commitment to public infrastructure enhancement, with $25 million dedicated to such improvements. Over the course of 33 years, the center is projected to contribute significantly to the community's fiscal landscape, generating a total tax revenue of $151 million. NorthPoint Development not only serves as the visionary developer but also takes on the managerial role, ensuring the seamless execution and sustained success of this ambitious undertaking.
"We know that we are on the verge of creating thousands of jobs, and we need to have a home and a space to train people for the next generation of jobs coming," said Brent Miles, Chief Marketing Officer at NorthPoint Development. "These are highly trained jobs in logistics, distribution, and manufacturing. NorthPoint Development is honored to partner with Fort Osage R-1 School District and the Community Services League to bring innovative educational programs and increase access to good jobs in our community."
The ribbon cutting ceremony featured insightful addresses from Mayor Rory Rowland, Brent Miles, Dr. Jason Snodgrass, and Doug Cowen, highlighting the collaborative efforts that have led to the establishment of this innovative Learning Center.
