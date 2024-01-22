Doll Jones Construction Managers Launches New Website to Enhance Client Experience
Doll Jones Construction Managers, a leading Construction Owner's Representative, launches new website to enhance client experience.ANDERSON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doll Jones Construction Managers, a leading outside construction manager, is excited to announce the launch of their new website, designed to provide an enhanced experience for their clients. The website, which can be found at www.dollcms.com, features a modern and user-friendly interface, making it easier for clients to access information and communicate with the company.
The new website offers a variety of features that will benefit both current and potential clients. One of the key features is the project portfolio, which showcases the company's past projects and highlights their expertise in the construction industry. This will give clients a better understanding of the quality of work they can expect from Doll Jones Construction Managers.
In addition, the website also includes a blog section where the company will regularly share industry insights, tips, and updates on current projects. This will not only provide valuable information to clients but also demonstrate the company's knowledge and commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest trends and techniques in the construction industry.
"We are thrilled to launch our new website and provide our clients with a more streamlined and informative experience," said Kenny Doll, President of Doll Jones Construction Managers. "Our goal is to continuously improve our services and this website is a reflection of that. We believe it will be a valuable resource for our clients and help us better serve their needs."
The new website is now live and Doll Jones Construction Managers invites clients to explore its features and provide feedback. The company is committed to using this platform to better connect with their clients and provide them with the best possible service. For more information, please visit www.dollcms.com.
