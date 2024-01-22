2024 Florida Black Excellence Announces New June Date and Alignment with Juneteenth Celebration
JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The organizers of the highly anticipated 2024 Florida Black Excellence Fest announce a significant update in the event schedule. With an unwavering commitment to remain in line with their motto "New Face, New Place, New Standard...Excellence," organizers have also incorporated a "New Date" for the Fest. The Florida Black Excellence Fest 2024 will take place June 19 - 23, 2024.
The decision to adjust the festival dates is aligned with the organizers' dedication to embodying the spirit of excellence, community, and cultural significance. By aligning the Fest with the celebration of Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of African Americans, organizers aim to honor this important historical milestone while reaffirming their commitment to delivering an event of the highest caliber, ensuring an even more seamless experience for everyone. The new Summer event anticipates better weather conditions and greater attendance.
The vision for the 2024 Florida Black Excellence Fest is to position it as the premier destination event of the South. Over the next six months, the dedicated organizing team will meticulously refine every aspect of the fest, introducing more activations, workshops, contests, and robust marketing and advertising campaigns to create greater interest and expectation within the community.
Organizers express their gratitude for the continued support from vendors, partners, and the community.
Carol McWilliams
