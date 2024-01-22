Performance Communications Appoints Robert Perkins as Chief Executive Officer to Drive Innovation and Growth
EINPresswire.com/ -- Performance Communications, a leading telecommunication infrastructure and services firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Perkins as its Chief Executive Officer. With an extensive background in Telecommunications, Robert Perkins will play a crucial role in steering the company toward new heights of innovation, operational excellence, and sustained growth.
As the telecommunications landscape continues to evolve rapidly, Performance Communications remains committed to providing cutting-edge solutions and services to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers. With Robert Perkins at the helm, we are confident in our ability to stay at the forefront of technological advancements and deliver unparalleled value to our clients.
Robert Perkins brings 28 years of experience in the telecom industry, having held key leadership roles at AT&T. His proven track record of driving strategic initiatives, fostering innovation, and building high-performing teams aligns seamlessly with Performance Communication's vision and goals.
"We are thrilled to welcome Robert Perkins to the Performance Communications family. His wealth of experience and visionary leadership will be instrumental in shaping the future of our company," said Al Hoover, Chairman, Performance Communications. "We believe that his expertise will propel us forward as we continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies and enhance our service offerings to meet the demands of an ever-evolving market."
In his role as Chief Executive Officer, Robert Perkins will oversee the strategic direction of Performance Communications, focusing on driving innovation, expanding market presence, and ensuring the delivery of world-class services to our clients. "I am honored to join Performance Communications at such a pivotal moment in the telecom industry. I look forward to leading a talented team and collaborating with industry partners to deliver innovative solutions that will not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers," said Mr. Perkins.
Robert holds a B.S. in Electrical and Electronics Engineering Kansas University and three Masters degrees and is widely recognized for his contributions to the telecom sector. His appointment reinforces Performance Communication's commitment to attracting top-tier talent and fostering a culture of excellence.
About Performance Communications
Performance Communications is a leading telecommunications infrastructure and services firm. Our integration of design, engineering, construction, and technology empowers connections that enrich lives. Founded in 2002 the firm delivers a comprehensive portfolio of services, including engineering design, cell tower site acquisition development and construction, maintenance services and broadband & Fiber optic cable installation across the country. For more information visit www.pfc2.com , or contact GW Green at ggreen@pfc2.com, 214-287-7090
Geoff GREEN
As the telecommunications landscape continues to evolve rapidly, Performance Communications remains committed to providing cutting-edge solutions and services to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers. With Robert Perkins at the helm, we are confident in our ability to stay at the forefront of technological advancements and deliver unparalleled value to our clients.
Robert Perkins brings 28 years of experience in the telecom industry, having held key leadership roles at AT&T. His proven track record of driving strategic initiatives, fostering innovation, and building high-performing teams aligns seamlessly with Performance Communication's vision and goals.
"We are thrilled to welcome Robert Perkins to the Performance Communications family. His wealth of experience and visionary leadership will be instrumental in shaping the future of our company," said Al Hoover, Chairman, Performance Communications. "We believe that his expertise will propel us forward as we continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies and enhance our service offerings to meet the demands of an ever-evolving market."
In his role as Chief Executive Officer, Robert Perkins will oversee the strategic direction of Performance Communications, focusing on driving innovation, expanding market presence, and ensuring the delivery of world-class services to our clients. "I am honored to join Performance Communications at such a pivotal moment in the telecom industry. I look forward to leading a talented team and collaborating with industry partners to deliver innovative solutions that will not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers," said Mr. Perkins.
Robert holds a B.S. in Electrical and Electronics Engineering Kansas University and three Masters degrees and is widely recognized for his contributions to the telecom sector. His appointment reinforces Performance Communication's commitment to attracting top-tier talent and fostering a culture of excellence.
About Performance Communications
Performance Communications is a leading telecommunications infrastructure and services firm. Our integration of design, engineering, construction, and technology empowers connections that enrich lives. Founded in 2002 the firm delivers a comprehensive portfolio of services, including engineering design, cell tower site acquisition development and construction, maintenance services and broadband & Fiber optic cable installation across the country. For more information visit www.pfc2.com , or contact GW Green at ggreen@pfc2.com, 214-287-7090
Geoff GREEN
Performance Communications
+1 214-287-7090
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn