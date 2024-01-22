Hawaii Fluid Art, Redefining The Creative Experience, Featured on Trending Today on Fox Business
A revolutionary destination for unleashing creativity through different paint forms
Our corporate team and franchise owners share a common goal to honor the Aloha spirit that embodies respect, honor, and love. All of those things are what Hawaii Fluid Art is really about.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hawaii Fluid Art, a revolutionary destination for unleashing creativity through paint, is excited to announce its upcoming feature on the highly acclaimed television series Trending Today. The episode, set to air on Fox Business and Bloomberg on January 27th, 2024, highlights Hawaii Fluid Art's unique approach to redefining the art creation experience.
— Founder of Hawaii Fluid Art, Maya Ratcliff
Executive Producer Elizabeth Plummer states, "In our January kickoff episode, we're thrilled to showcase the vibrant world of Hawaii Fluid Art for their fully immersive and innovative platform. Let's face it—art class has always been a fantastic adult pastime. Hawaii Fluid Art is bringing back that creative spark, inspiring folks of all ages to dive in and craft something uniquely beautiful. It's a blast from the artistic past, inviting everyone to create, be proud, and have fun, no matter their age!"
The dynamic segment will showcase Hawaii Fluid Art's commitment to transforming how individuals express themselves through stress-free and enjoyable painting techniques. With a focus on providing mesmerizing experiences, Hawaii Fluid Art aims to inspire people of all ages to engage in the joy of creating something unique and beautiful.
Maya Ratcliff, Founder of Hawaii Fluid Art, commented on the company's commitment to nurturing the human spirit: "Our corporate team and 100 franchise owners share a common goal to honor the Aloha spirit that embodies respect, honor, and love. All of those things are what Hawaii Fluid Art is really about."
Join us while we experience the celebration of creativity and innovation at Hawaii Fluid Art, where vibrant space is dedicated to delivering a unique and immersive art creation experience. Through avant-garde painting techniques and a steadfast commitment to fostering creativity and community, Hawaii Fluid Art extends a warm invitation to individuals of all ages to partake in the gratifying journey of self-expression through paint.
About Trending Today:
Trending Today is an acclaimed program that showcases the country’s top entrepreneurs, innovators, and trendsetters who are transforming and elevating their respective industries. The show serves as a platform for esteemed guests to articulate their professional journeys, unwavering commitment to brand development, and the inspiration they provide for aspiring entrepreneurs pursuing the American dream.
Full Episode: https://youtu.be/Av1oEk06-cI?feature=shared
Elizabeth Plummer
Trending Today
+1 561-201-0506
Liz@trendingtoday.com
