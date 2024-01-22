Dr. Brian Cable Generously Supports the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Dr. Cable continues to enlist his support for children’s cancer research and treatment through his generosity to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Brian Cable, has garnered financial support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a global leader in cancer research, treatment, and prevention. His contribution emphasizes Dr. Cable’s commitment to improving the lives of pediatric patients facing life-threatening illnesses as well as their families.
St. Jude Children’s Hospital, known for its groundbreaking research and life-saving treatments for children, looks to its donors for support in aiding in the hospital's ongoing mission to provide the best care for children without cost to their families.
"As a medical professional, I have dedicated my life to healing and helping others,” said Dr. Cable. “The work done by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is nothing short of miraculous, and I am deeply honored to support their mission. Ensuring that every child has access to the best medical care, regardless of their family's financial situation, is vital."
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is renowned for its pioneering work in the treatment and research of pediatric catastrophic diseases, especially childhood cancers. Founded in 1962, the hospital’s mission is grounded in the belief that no child should be denied treatment based on race, religion, or a family's ability to pay. St. Jude has made significant strides in increasing the survival rates for various childhood cancers and has had a profound impact on the way these diseases are treated globally. The hospital focuses on innovative treatments and research while ensuring comprehensive care for the emotional, social, and educational needs of the children and their families. The impact of St. Jude's work extends far beyond its campus in Memphis, Tennessee, influencing pediatric care and research institutions worldwide.
Dr. Brian Cable specializes in Orthopedic Surgery and is a graduate of UCLA. He has been published in prominent medical journals in magazines, including Clinical Orthopaedics and the Sports Medicine Arthroscopy Review. He received his medical degree from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has been in practice for more than 20 years, and is currently a practicing surgeon in Northeastern Pennsylvania.
For more news and information on Dr. Brian Cable, go to Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Media Relations
Media Relations
email us here