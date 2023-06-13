Submit Release
Dr. Brian Cable Generously Contributes to Doctors Without Borders

Brian Cable, MD has recently donated to Doctors Without Borders in an effort to improve global health equity.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Brian Cable, MD has extended his commitment to Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), reinforcing his passion to improve global health equity. The donation will bolster the organization's vital work of providing medical humanitarian assistance to vulnerable populations worldwide.

MSF is a leading international medical humanitarian organization offering assistance to people based on need, regardless of race, religion, gender, or political affiliation. They provide aid in nearly 70 countries to people whose survival is threatened by violence, neglect, or catastrophe, primarily due to armed conflict, epidemics, malnutrition, exclusion from healthcare, or natural disasters.

"MSF's remarkable work in providing essential medical services, particularly to communities facing extreme adversity, resonates with my core belief that healthcare should never be a privilege but a basic right," said Dr. Cable. "I trust that this contribution will help ensure the organization continues to deliver lifesaving care to those who need it most."

Doctors Without Borders teams consist of highly skilled professionals, including doctors, nurses, logisticians, and frontline workers, who are frequently among the first responders when disaster strikes. Dr. Cable's donation will help ensure that these teams are well-equipped to combat global health challenges and crises.

The organization maintains its impartiality, enabling MSF to respond based on need alone, rather than political pressures or economic incentives. It reinforces MSF's autonomy and facilitates its ability to operate independently in crisis zones, delivering vital medical care to the world's most vulnerable populations.

Brian Cable, MD has been published in prominent medical journals and magazines including Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, Orthopedics, and the Sports Medicine Arthroscopy Review (SMAR). He graduated Magna Cum Laude from UCLA before continuing with an Orthopedic Surgery Residency at Texas Tech University Health Science Center. Dr. Cable has pursued the subspecialty of upper extremity orthopedics, and he is currently a Sports Medicine Fellow at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine.

For more information on Doctors Without Borders MSF, please visit their website at https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/

To learn more about Dr. Brian Cable, you can visit his Linkedin profile.

