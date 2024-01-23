The Junaid Family Foundation and Kirk Humanitarian's Third Wave of Support for Maternal Health in Pakistan
The Junaid Family Foundation (JFF) is excited to announce a joint donation with Kirk Humanitarian (KH) of an additional 1 million bottles of MMS to Pakistan.BEACHWOOD, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Junaid Family Foundation (JFF) is excited to announce a joint donation with Kirk Humanitarian (KH) of an additional 1 million bottles of United Nations International Multiple Micronutrient Antenatal Preparation Multiple Micronutrient Supplements (UNIMMAP MMS) to Pakistan. UNIMMAP MMS, which contains 15 vitamins and minerals, is proven to be effective in improving maternal and birth outcomes and helps combat nutritional deficiencies in pregnant women. The donation was announced during a press talk at the Pakistan High Commission in London, in the presence of Federal Minister for Health, Dr. Nadeem Jan on November 24th. The one million bottles of MMS is earmarked for distribution through Pakistan’s Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination in the provinces with need including Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).
Over the past two and a half years, JFF and KH, in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan, have worked to replace Iron Folic Acid (IFA) with MMS at scale. This announcement marks the third significant donation, following a feasibility study pilot program and a relief donation of 1 million + bottles to Sindh and Balochistan after the devastating 2022 floods.
This ongoing commitment is part of a broader effort by the Junaid Family Foundation to create effective and sustainable change in regard to maternal health outcomes. Chairman Mr. Ansir Junaid emphasized the foundation's dedication: "We believe every woman (deserves) access to the nutrients she needs, regardless of where she lives in the world." [as reported in The News International]
With each bottle representing another step towards lasting maternal health, the Junaid Family Foundation and Kirk Humanitarian continue their mission to reshape health guidelines in Pakistan, fostering a future where every pregnant and lactating woman's nutritional needs are met.
The Junaid Family Foundation works both locally in Cleveland, Ohio and internationally in Pakistan. Through various initiatives focusing on healthcare & development, education, equity & diversity, and civic engagement, JFF seeks to transform generational poverty and sow seeds of future prosperity. Stay updated on JFF’s work through our website, and LinkedIn.
