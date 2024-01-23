ESG1 Announces Blockchain Infrastructure and Tokenization Partnership with Rain Cage Carbon
Climate blockchain company ESG1 is partnering with emissions removals leaders Rain Cage Carbon to provide integrated carbon MRV and tokenization solutions.
Our collaboration with Rain Cage Carbon shows how blockchain uniquely solves challenges to carbon market scaling and trust.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESG1 and Rain Cage Carbon are pleased to announce a new partnership to create an automated digital bridge between advanced energy sector emissions removals and international carbon markets. The companies are excited to be deploying their integrated technologies in a series of carbon credit projects starting in Q1 2024.
— James Graham, GuildOne ESG1 CEO
ESG1, the sustainability division of global oil & gas blockchain leaders GuildOne, will integrate its R3 Corda-based blockchain ecosystem for carbon data measurement, reporting, verification, and tokenization into physical IoT systems for Rain Cage Carbon’s modular carbon removal units, which use an innovative process to turn coal, waste oil & other emissions into high value engineered carbon products.
This integration will give each Rain Cage Carbon emissions removal unit full blockchain connectivity and enable the automated tokenization of verifiable and traceable carbon credits from IoT measurements, overcoming a key data barrier to the energy transition. These tokenized credits can then be traded internationally through ESG1’s market partners, including GMEX’s ZERO13, a global multi-chain trading and settlement platform for carbon offsets.
“Our partnership with, and investment in, ESG1 represents a logical step in our pursuit to accelerate the global energy transition by innovating the tokenization of carbon value resulting from our CO2 capture, graphitic power production and stand-alone power generation capabilities to open new financial exit opportunities. We stand to add tremendous value to the net zero ecosystem and our many stakeholders”, says Blair Aiken, Global Chairman, Rain Cage Carbon.
“The increasing complexity of carbon markets requires verified provenance data that follows credits across national borders and institutional boundaries,” said James Graham, the CEO of ESG1 and GuildOne. “Our collaboration with Rain Cage Carbon shows how blockchain uniquely solves challenges to carbon market scaling and trust by structuring the right digital data for third-party verification and imbedding this immutable proof directly into the issuance of tokenized carbon credits.”
Dwayne Dreger, Global Managing Partner at Rain Cage Carbon, offers: “Rain Cage Carbon intends to be one of the largest providers of the highest value – and physically verified – carbon offsets in the world within the next 5 years. By utilizing ESG1’s world-leading blockchain and tokenization process, we in-tend to be a major contributor to the world’s adoption of carbon as a store of value, from tokens used in financial instruments to carbon market liquidity and perhaps even to CBDCs someday.”
Alexis Pappas, GuildOne’s Chief of Innovation, said that automated digital systems are the critical path to realizing the world’s $100 trillion shift to net zero emissions. “I’m proud of our work with the fantastic team at Rain Cage to converge disparate technologies into a single system that follows the full carbon credit value chain from measurement to market trading. This is the level of automation needed for trusted energy sector decarbonization and digital carbon credits that can be leveraged for a wide range of climate finance use cases.”
The initial commercial demonstration of the technology integrations between ESG1 and Rain Cage Carbon is slated for completion by the end of Q1 2024. The partners are collaborating on multiple energy industry emissions reductions projects with a focus on Canada, the United States, India, Africa, and the Middle East.
About Rain Cage Carbon
Rain Cage Carbon is a pioneering private global company dedicated to decarbonizing industries by capturing CO2 and other emissions and transforming them into engineered carbon. Through its proprietary technology, EDEN™, it offers companies a groundbreaking solution to combat carbon pollution. Rain Cage Carbon's unique approach not only helps mitigate emissions but also harnesses contaminating emissions and converts them into a recyclable technology with countless applications.
www.raincagecarbon.com
About ESG1
Launched in 2022 by energy blockchain leaders GuildOne and its strategic partners, ESG1 is an award-winning Canadian climate fintech company with innovative blockchain and AI technologies that streamline and automate industrial progress towards energy transition goals. ESG1’s carbon data verification platform, V10N, leverages permissioned/public blockchain interoperability for the digital measurement, reporting, verification, and tokenization of carbon credits and other nature-based solutions, creating new levels of scalability, market access, and trust for sustainable assets.
www.esg1.io
www.guild1.co
