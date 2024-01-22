FACT SHEET: How Many Pennsylvania Families in Every County Will Qualify for the Childcare Tax Credit Under Governor Shapiro’s Expansion

Harrisburg, PA – Last month, Governor Josh Shapiro signed into law an expansion of the Childcare Tax Credit for nearly 210,000 Pennsylvania families. Under previous law, Pennsylvania would match only 30 percent of the federal Childcare Tax Credit. Now, thanks to this new bipartisan legislation, the state credit will match 100 percent of the federal credit, helping Pennsylvania families offset more of the burden of rising childcare costs in the Commonwealth.

The Childcare Tax Credit that is available to Pennsylvanians at the state level is based on the federal Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit. Taxpayers must receive the federal credit to also be eligible for the state credit in Pennsylvania. The major expansion signed into law by Governor Shapiro means:

The maximum credit will be $1,050 (one child) or $2,100 (two or more children).

The minimum credit will be $600 (one child) or $1,200 (two or more children).

Prior to the expansion signed by Governor Shapiro, the maximum credit Pennsylvania families could receive was up to $315 (one child) or $630 (two or more children). Under the new law, Pennsylvanians could see up to a 233% increase in their tax credit from last year.

Read below to see an estimated county breakdown of the number of Pennsylvanians who may benefit from the expanded tax credit thanks to the expansion signed into law by Governor Shapiro.

County How Many Pennsylvania Families Are Eligible for the Childcare Tax Credit Because of Governor Shapiro’s Expansion* Adams County 1,360 Allegheny County 17,161 Armstrong County 492 Beaver County 1,574 Bedford County 451 Berks County 7,637 Blair County 1,535 Bradford County 796 Bucks County 13,730 Butler County 2,830 Cambria County 1,282 Cameron County ** Carbon County 704 Centre County 2,146 Chester County 11,603 Clarion County 365 Clearfield County 788 Clinton County 401 Columbia County 744 Crawford County 669 Cumberland County 4,544 Dauphin County 4,625 Delaware County 13,137 Elk County 314 Erie County 2,998 Fayette County 945 Forest County ** Franklin County 2,056 Fulton County 78 Greene County 199 Huntingdon County 285 Indiana County 619 Jefferson County 458 Juniata County 144 Lackawanna County 2,669 Lancaster County 7,657 Lawrence County 607 Lebanon County 1,930 Lehigh County 7,977 Luzerne County 5,072 Lycoming County 1,459 McKean County 362 Mercer County 825 Mifflin County 385 Monroe County 2,255 Montgomery County 21,264 Montour County 271 Northampton County 5,254 Northumberland County 981 Perry County 524 Philadelphia County 27,545 Pike County 635 Potter County 121 Schuylkill County 1,698 Snyder County 366 Somerset County 701 Sullivan County 47 Susquehanna County 311 Tioga County 536 Union County 431 Venango County 555 Warren County 383 Washington County 2,843 Wayne County 553 Westmoreland County 3,959 Wyoming County 236 York County 7,687 Other 4,894 Estimated Total 209,700

*All data is an estimated county by county breakdown based on applications from FY 2022 tax data. The information in this chart is from the Department of Revenue as of 12/29/2023.

**Data has been redacted to prevent disclosure of individual tax return information.

For more information about the Childcare and Dependent Care Tax Credit, visit pa.gov/childcaretaxcredit.

