FACT SHEET: How Many Pennsylvania Families in Every County Will Qualify for the Childcare Tax Credit Under Governor Shapiro’s Expansion

Harrisburg, PA – Last month, Governor Josh Shapiro signed into law an expansion of the Childcare Tax Credit for nearly 210,000 Pennsylvania families. Under previous law, Pennsylvania would match only 30 percent of the federal Childcare Tax Credit. Now, thanks to this new bipartisan legislation, the state credit will match 100 percent of the federal credit, helping Pennsylvania families offset more of the burden of rising childcare costs in the Commonwealth.

The Childcare Tax Credit that is available to Pennsylvanians at the state level is based on the federal Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit. Taxpayers must receive the federal credit to also be eligible for the state credit in Pennsylvania. The major expansion signed into law by Governor Shapiro means:

  • The maximum credit will be $1,050 (one child) or $2,100 (two or more children).
  • The minimum credit will be $600 (one child) or $1,200 (two or more children).

Prior to the expansion signed by Governor Shapiro, the maximum credit Pennsylvania families could receive was up to $315 (one child) or $630 (two or more children). Under the new law, Pennsylvanians could see up to a 233% increase in their tax credit from last year.

Read below to see an estimated county breakdown of the number of Pennsylvanians who may benefit from the expanded tax credit thanks to the expansion signed into law by Governor Shapiro.

  County   How Many Pennsylvania Families Are Eligible for the Childcare Tax Credit Because of Governor Shapiro’s Expansion*  
Adams County 1,360
Allegheny County 17,161
Armstrong County 492
Beaver County 1,574
Bedford County 451
Berks County 7,637
Blair County 1,535
Bradford County 796
Bucks County 13,730
Butler County 2,830
Cambria County 1,282
Cameron County **
Carbon County 704
Centre County 2,146
Chester County 11,603
Clarion County 365
Clearfield County 788
Clinton County 401
Columbia County 744
Crawford County 669
Cumberland County 4,544
Dauphin County 4,625
Delaware County 13,137
Elk County 314
Erie County 2,998
Fayette County 945
Forest County **
Franklin County 2,056
Fulton County 78
Greene County 199
Huntingdon County 285
Indiana County 619
Jefferson County 458
Juniata County 144
Lackawanna County 2,669
Lancaster County 7,657
Lawrence County 607
Lebanon County 1,930
Lehigh County 7,977
Luzerne County 5,072
Lycoming County 1,459
McKean County 362
Mercer County 825
Mifflin County 385
Monroe County 2,255
Montgomery County 21,264
Montour County 271
Northampton County 5,254
Northumberland County 981
Perry County 524
Philadelphia County 27,545
Pike County 635
Potter County 121
Schuylkill County 1,698
Snyder County 366
Somerset County 701
Sullivan County 47
Susquehanna County 311
Tioga County 536
Union County 431
Venango County 555
Warren County 383
Washington County 2,843
Wayne County 553
Westmoreland County 3,959
Wyoming County 236
York County 7,687
Other 4,894
Estimated Total 209,700

*All data is an estimated county by county breakdown based on applications from FY 2022 tax data. The information in this chart is from the Department of Revenue as of 12/29/2023.

**Data has been redacted to prevent disclosure of individual tax return information.

For more information about the Childcare and Dependent Care Tax Credit, visit pa.gov/childcaretaxcredit.

MEDIA CONTACT:  Governor’s Press Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

# # #

Distribution channels:


