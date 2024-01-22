AMA NEW YORK ANNOUNCES CALL FOR NOMINATIONS FOR MARKETING HALL OF FAME 2024
Landmark recognition program is revitalized and expanded to honor those who are shaping marketing’s futureNEW YORK, NY, USA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Marketing Association, New York Chapter (AMA New York), announces the opening of nominations for the 2024 Marketing Hall of Fame (MHoF). The Marketing Hall of Fame celebrates extraordinary contributions of marketers and the transformative influence of great marketing on business, community, and culture, and it is newly expanded for 2024. Nominations are being accepted until February 9, 2024 at marketinghalloffame.org.
2024 Marketing Hall of Fame expands to embrace distinct areas of excellence
Originally launched in 2013, the Marketing Hall of Fame has evolved into a symbol of brilliance in marketing. The 2024 program has been expanded to encourage nominations from a broad and diverse array of marketers who are shaping its future. It is designed to highlight brilliant marketing that is not measured by the size of one's budget or industry celebrity status, but defined by purpose, craftsmanship, and the tangible impact on industry and community. The program seeks to recognize outstanding industry mentorship, extraordinary social impact, innovative use of technology, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and much more.
“Marketing has evolved from being a mere cost center to becoming a driving force for growth within organizations, whether they’re large corporations, startups, or not-for-profits,” explained AMA New York president Lori Johnson. “The Marketing Hall of Fame was conceived to honor and celebrate the role that marketing and top marketers play in shaping business success and making a profound social or cultural impact. Our signature program is now more exciting, more vital, and more inclusive than ever before.”
Induction ceremony set for May 15 in New York City
The 2024 Marketing Hall of Fame honorees will be celebrated at an evening induction ceremony on May 15, 2024 in the heart of the marketing world at UM’s Global Headquarters in New York City. The ceremony will be preceded by a day of special-event programming featuring marketing luminaries, industry experts, and thought leaders for a provocative discussion of the most timely insights and questions in marketing today, from AI to social impact.
Nominations now open
AMA New York invites marketing professionals, business leaders, colleagues, and peers to learn more about qualifications and submit nominations here for individuals who embody the best in marketing.
Past Marketing Hall of Fame inductees
Leaders and change-agents already inducted into the Marketing Hall of Fame include: Dan Ariely, James B. Duke Professor of Behavioral Economics at Duke University; David Aaker, former Facebook CMO Gary Briggs; Academic and Author; Chris Capossela, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Microsoft; Yvon Chouinard, Patagonia Founder; Wendy Clark, Global CEO, Dentsu International; Beth Comstock, GE Vice Chair; Lee Clow, TBWAWorldwide Chair; Amy Fuller, former Accenture Chief Marketing and Communications Officer; Seth Godin, Author and Speaker; Bob Greenberg, R/GA Founder; John Hayes, Former American Express CMO; Jon Iwata, former IBM SVP; Philip Kotler, Author and Professor; Shelly Lazarus, Ogilvy & Mather Chairman Emeritus; Esther Lee, CMO MetLife; Ann Lewnes, CMO Adobe; Antonio Lucio, Former CMO of Facebook, Visa, and HP; Ann Mukherjee, Chairman & CEO, Pernod Ricard North America; Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for Mastercard; Al Ries, Strategist and Author; Bozoma Saint John, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Netflix; Jim Stengel, former P&G Global Marketing Officer; Joseph V. Tripodi, former Coca-Cola and Subway Global CMO; Keith Weed, former Global CMO, Unilever; and Wharton professor and author Jerry Wind. Steve Jobs accepted the award on behalf of Apple in the early years of the program.
About AMA New York
The American Marketing Association, New York Chapter (AMA New York), is a professional organization dedicated to promoting excellence in marketing and providing valuable networking opportunities for marketing professionals. With a rich history and a commitment to innovation, AMA New York strives to empower marketers with the knowledge and resources needed to succeed in today's ever-changing business landscape. Learn more at amanewyork.org.
