Big Happy Secures $2.5M Strategic Investment to Fuel Continued Innovation and Growth in High Impact Mobile Advertising
Funding to Boost Big Happy’s Ad Tech Prowess and Market Expansion, Reinforcing its Leadership in Creative Advertising Solutions
This strategic partnership with an industry leader helps us further our vision for the future – which is all about helping our brand and agency partners make the best and most engaging mobile ads.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Happy, a trailblazer in high impact mobile advertising technology, today announced a strategic investment of $2.5 million from Infolinks Media. This strategic funding helps to accelerate Big Happy’s upward trajectory, building on an extraordinary 120% revenue growth year in 2023, and reinforcing its stature as a technology innovator in the world of mobile advertising.
— Jonathan Frohlinger, CEO of Big Happy
Big Happy's remarkable growth trajectory is testament to its cutting-edge approach in the advertising technology sector. The company, already profitable, plans to utilize this investment to further revolutionize its proprietary ad building capabilities and expand into new markets with additional sales measurement capabilities. This move is aimed at solidifying Big Happy's position as an industry leader in creative advertising technology.
“This strategic partnership with an industry leader helps us further our vision for the future – which is all about helping our brand and agency partners make the best and most engaging mobile ads,” said Jonathan Frohlinger, CEO of Big Happy. “From the first meeting between our teams, there was an instant connection and passion for cutting edge tech, and we’re ecstatic to be teaming up with the incredible Infolinks team.”
Consumers spent nearly four hours per day on mobile devices in 2023, highlighting its dominance in media. Yet, mobile often remains undervalued as the primary channel for brand impact and creative innovation. With the substantial processing power of today’s smartphones, combined with improved internet connectivity, including 5G and beyond, the ability to integrate high-impact technologies like augmented reality, immersive 3D experiences and more, is now possible and unlocks new levels of creative advancements in advertising that can elevate brands significantly.
Along with this investment, Big Happy is announcing that Bob Regular, CEO of Infolinks Media, will be joining its board of directors. Mr. Regular’s extensive experience and insights in digital advertising are expected to add significant strategic value to Big Happy.
“Big Happy's commitment to advertiser innovation and creativity aligns with our investment focus and business mission,” said Regular. “We've been very impressed with the Big Happy team, exciting achievements, and their unwavering commitment to making advertisers happy and successful. We look forward to partnering together and driving future growth."
“We are incredibly proud of what Big Happy has already accomplished,” said Corey Ferengul, Board Member, Big Happy. “This strategic fundraise and the addition of Bob Regular, and his market expertise, to the board, should help accelerate the company's growth. Big Happy has done an outstanding job of showing companies how to make high impact ads easier, scalable and cost effective. The market is speaking and it wants what Big Happy has to offer. This investment ensures the company can further innovate and continue to improve customer return beyond the best in class results Big Happy already delivers."
For more information about Big Happy and its innovative solutions in mobile advertising, please visit www.BigHappy.co.
About Big Happy
Big Happy is the Ad Tech leader in high impact mobile advertising. Marrying cutting-edge creative with unmatched service, deep industry integrations, and a relentless focus on client triumph, we’re reimagining what mobile advertising should be. Working with brands and agencies of all sizes, Big Happy can build original creative, enhance existing creative, or anything in between with their unique, proprietary creative ad building platform. Headquartered in NYC, Big Happy is noted for its focus on faster turnaround times, partnerships with all major media & measurement providers, along with 1000s of premium publishers to deliver campaigns that drive better business outcomes. Visit www.BigHappy.co to learn more.
About Infolinks Media
Founded in 2007, Infolinks Media is a leading digital advertising marketplace renowned for its unique approach to online advertising, placing a distinct emphasis on innovative ad units, data intelligence, and contextual relevance. The platform stands out by offering customizable proprietary ad units that seamlessly integrate within publisher content, ensuring an engaging user experience and outstanding advertiser performance. Infolinks' early pioneering contextual advertising technology analyzes real-time content to enhance advertiser engagement but also provides publishers with effective monetization strategies. Infolinks continues to reshape the digital advertising landscape through its commitment to innovative solutions for publishers and advertisers. Visit www.infolinks.com to learn more.
Jason Sherry
Big Happy
+1 201-280-9404
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram