Ayodhya Ram Mandir Prasad and other Ayodhya Gifts will be delivered online

AYODHYA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ram Mandir temple is inaugurated today in Ayodhya. More than 100K devotees have witnessed this celebration. But for Ram Bhakts who was unable to witness this grand ceremony can get the Prasad. But now devotees from world can order Ram Mandir Prasad and other Ayodhya Mandir related gift, and it will be delivered to their home worldwide. Website by Mandir Darshan https://prasad.mandirdarshan.co.in and https://mandirdarshan.co.in is facilitating Ram Mandir Prasad delivery service.

This innovative service allows devotees to participate in the sanctity of the revered Ram Mandir, regardless of their physical location

To complete your pilgrimage experience, travel brands like Makemytrip (https://www.makemytrip.com), Thomascook (https://thomascook.in), Holidify, Mandir Darshan to offer Ayodhya Darshan packages. These travel packages are offered to devotees by these travel companies from 15th Feb, 2024.

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir was inaugurated on January 22, 2024, in a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. The inauguration marked the culmination of a decades-long legal and political battle over the site of the temple, which is the birthplace of Lord Rama. The inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir was celebrated across the globe, with people lighting lamps, distributing sweets, and taking out processions.

