P/0275/2019: of 16 August 2019 on the agreement of a paediatric investigation plan and on the granting of a deferral and on the granting of a waiver for human immunoglobulin (Ig) G4-variant monoclonal antibody that binds... (EMEA-002464-PIP01-18)

Adopted First published: 21/11/2019 Reference Number: EMA/444284/2019