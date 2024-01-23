Submit Release
Event and Display Marketing Firms Showcraft and Display Arts Now Operating as TRIPLE20

After a successful 2023 merger, Showcraft and Display Arts are pleased to announce they are now operating as one organization—Triple20.

We’ve been waiting for the day we can usher Triple20 into the world and are extremely proud of the thoughtfulness and intention that has gone into creating the brand.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a successful 2023 merger, Showcraft and Display Arts are pleased to announce they are now operating as one organization—Triple20.

The new brand, announced today, will continue to be headquartered in Minneapolis. No leadership changes will be made, with Adam Rao continuing as CEO and Silas Morgan continuing as president and COO.

“We’ve been waiting for the day we can usher Triple20 into the world and are extremely proud of the thoughtfulness and intention that has gone into creating the brand,” said Morgan. “Our commitment to precision is what sets us apart from other companies in the trade show and events industry, and we’re ecstatic to have a brand that brings that promise to life.”

Triple20 brought together resources from both companies to serve client needs better and will continue to provide exhibit and product displays, corporate installations, and event management services. “Even when operating as separate entities, we’ve always had the ‘whatever it takes’ mindset in solving our clients’ challenges. Triple20 embodies that spirit and will be guided by our principles of commitment, craft, and connection,” adds Rao.

Along with the new look, name and logo, Triple20 announced they are currently in the process of achieving their B Corp Certification, furthering their commitment to accountability and environmental stewardship in the trade show industry. The company anticipates full accreditation by the end of 2024.


About Triple20

Triple20 is a world-building company based in Minneapolis, MN, focused on designing and building experiences, displays, and events for companies big and small. Formed in 2024 after the successful merger of Display Arts and Showcraft, two of the country’s leading event and display marketing companies, Triple20 offers clients custom displays, events, installations, and experiences. Learn more at triple20.co.

