HIP Video Promo Presents: Benjamin Race premieres new music video "Memories" feat. Donna Odain on EssentiallyPop.com

Benjamin Race & Donna Odain team up on their brand new 80s inspired single "Memories"

WOODBRIDGE, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maybe listeners have memories of the 1980s. They remember the decade’s sound, the gloss, the warmth, the sophistication, the soul. Fans recall the harmonic subtlety of the composition and the passion of the performances. They remember the silky textures of the electronic percussion, the soft-focus synthesizers, and the smoky saxophone solos. They know the hits by heart; pop sweet enough for kids, but smart enough for grownups.

But even if fans are too young to have been there, it’s a good bet that they know what it was all about. That’s because the sound of the ‘80s has never quite gone away. It’s still the gold standard for pop songwriters and recording artists. On “Memories,” his latest confection, the celebrated UK soul producer Benjamin Race has captured the sound, right down to the last day-glow flourish. For the new single, a follow-up to the underground hit “Take You Home” Race got personal guidance from ‘80s rhythm master Jimmy Jam. He’s learned his lessons well.

It’s all here; the gleaming major sevenths, the gentle but propulsive beats, the elastic bass and gleaming chords struck on Oberheim synthesizers, the danceable mid-tempo groove, and, of course, a winning ride from a reed man. Race has also brought in a ringer to bring his nostalgic vision to life — the accomplished R&B singer Donna Odain, who graces this track with a vocal that feels simultaneously contemporary and timeless. Verse by verse and line by line, she draws fans into the dream.

A song that demonstrates such devotion to pop like it was made in the ‘80s deserves a throwback video and Benjamin Race has delivered a clip saturated with the colors, textures, and the sultry mood of MTV back in its heyday. Viewers are shown a CRT television in a wood-paneled den, and on it, video game sports cars streak through Miami Vice-era towers toward a digital sun. Odain, wearing hot pink lipstick to suit the occasion, is bathed in radiant magenta and aqua neon lights. As dancer Belinda Wood allows her tresses to be swept up by the breeze that always seemed to blow through ‘80s videos, drummer Pascal Consoli keeps time on a vintage Simmons electronic drum kit. Naturally, the whole video is preserved for posterity on the reels of a Kisho cassette player.

More Benjamin Race on HIP Video Promo

More Benjamin Race on his website

More Benjamin Race on EssentiallyPop

