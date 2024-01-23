Kard Named to 2024 Fintech Innovation 50
Company recognized for making loyalty more rewarding
We’re thrilled to be recognized as a rising star and are excited to build on this momentum, developing the go-to loyalty ecosystem for next-generation banks and brand marketers alike.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kard, the first rewards-as-a-service API to drive loyalty for every cardholder and shopper, was named to the 2024 Fintech Innovation 50, an annual list launched by GGV Capital U.S. in partnership with Crunchbase, to recognize the most promising fintech companies in the eyes of startup investors.
— Ben Mackinnon, CEO, Kard
GGV Capital U.S. partnered with 44 investment firms to nominate and vote on 150 companies in order to select the 50 honorees. Having raised more than $12 billion collectively, the Fintech Innovation 50 demonstrates the enthusiasm of venture capital investors in the growth and innovation of this sector. In celebration, honorees will ring the Opening Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite today.
Kard’s end-to-end loyalty platform helps financial companies like Marqeta and Varo and leading merchants like Sunoco and CVS reach their ideal customers with less money and effort. With over 47 million cardholders in network, Kard’s matching engine processes millions of consumer transactions to surprise and delight customers with instant rewards that keep them coming back.
The no-click-to-activate model drives 5x offer adoption and 40% more repeat purchases, fueling merchant loyalty and pushing cards to top of wallet. Leveraging Kard’s exclusive consumer insights, merchants and issuers can fine-tune their loyalty plays over time, targeting specific populations and measuring incremental lift — without compromising compliance or security.
“We believe the long-term tides are in fintech's favor. Market shares are increasingly captured by disruptors and value-added enablers,” said Hans Tung, Managing Partner, GGV Capital U.S. “Congratulations to the Fintech Innovation 50 honorees!"
About Kard
Kard is the first rewards-as-a-service API to drive loyalty for every cardholder and shopper. Our network of next-generation banks and financial institutions serves a coveted Zillennial, Millennial, and digitally advanced audience, getting merchants in front of the right customers — without spending a fortune. Kard is backed by Tiger Global, Underscore VC, Fin Capital, and s12f. The company made the 2023 Inc. 5000 list and is thrilled to be recognized as one of GGV Capital U.S.’s Fintech Innovation 50.
About Fintech Innovation 50
The Fintech Innovation 50 includes the most promising fintech startups as nominated and voted on by 44 investment firms, in partnership with Crunchbase. This year, 150 companies were nominated, and 50 were selected through a voting process that required the nomination of portfolio and non-portfolio companies. Nomination criteria included companies with a primary product focus on fintech, the U.S. as a primary market, and Series A stage financing. For more information about participating investors and list methodology, visit www.fintechinnovation50.com.
About GGV Capital U.S.
GGV Capital U.S. is an American venture capital firm focused on early-to-growth investments in technology companies across North America, Israel, Europe, Latin America, and India. We are dedicated to fostering innovation and supporting the next generation of leaders in the tech industry, including Affirm, Airbnb, Bowery Farming, Drata, Handshake, HashiCorp, Ibotta, Quince, Slack, Slice, Square, StockX, Vercel, Zendesk, and more. GGV Capital U.S. is a longtime investor in the global fintech sector, with more than 10 investments, including ADDI, Affirm (AFRM), Aven, Block (SQ), Clara, Divvy Homes, Frubana, IDwall, Northstar, Novo, and Stori. More information can be found at www.ggvc.com and @ggvcapital.
Katie Harper, COO
Kard
press@getkard.com
