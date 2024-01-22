Sunrise Labs Elevates Software Expertise with Key Promotions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunrise Labs, a leading medical device product development firm, proudly announces the promotion of two seasoned professionals, Christine Nason and Jeffrey Reaume, to the position of Director of Software. This strategic move underscores Sunrise Labs' commitment to advancing its software capabilities and reinforcing its position as a leader in the MedTech industry.
Christine Nason, an accomplished software manager and principal engineer, brings over two decades of hands-on experience to her new role as Director of Software. Throughout her career, Nason has demonstrated exceptional leadership in developing software for embedded systems across medical devices, lab automation applications, and green technologies. Her proficiency in IEC-62304, coupled with her expertise in planning, requirements generation, software architecture and design, Agile methodologies, and cybersecurity, positions her as a valuable asset to Sunrise Labs.
Nason holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from Tufts University. In her role as Director of Software, she will play a pivotal role in steering software development initiatives, ensuring adherence to quality standards, and contributing to the success of Sunrise Labs' diverse projects.
Jeffrey Reaume, with over 30 years of extensive experience in FDA class II/III medical devices, assumes the role of Director of Software at Sunrise Labs. Reaume's career highlights include leading technical teams on complex electro-mechanical and energy delivery systems, establishing robust software processes, and successfully executing validation and verification procedures. His background spans startups, mid-sized companies, and Fortune 500 organizations, where he has consistently delivered critical software systems aligned with regulatory compliance.
Reaume holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical & Computer Engineering from Clarkson University. As Director of Software, he will leverage his vast experience to drive excellence in software development, supporting FDA submissions, clinical trials, service, test, and manufacturing at Sunrise Labs.
About Sunrise Labs
Sunrise Labs, Inc. celebrates its commitment to delivering unrivaled services for over three decades. With offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, the company has expanded its presence and grown to over 100 employees, marking significant milestones in the industry. Sunrise Labs is dedicated to providing complete solutions that meet regulatory requirements from concept through manufacturing transfer and post-launch support.
For more information about Sunrise Labs, please visit sunriselabs.com.
Barbara Gibney
