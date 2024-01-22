Announcement: Uniswap Warning on $GALA v2 Resolved: Community Collaboration Triumphs
Successful removal of Uniswap warning on $GALA v2 showcases the strength of community-driven solutions in blockchain.
This goes to show the absolute unstoppable power of the GALA Horde. I massively appreciate the whole community and their work on this issue. ”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an update that marks a significant step forward for the $GALA community, Gala is pleased to announce the successful resolution of the warning issue associated with the $GALA token v2 on Uniswap. This achievement is a testament to the power of community collaboration and expert intervention in the blockchain space.
— Jason Brink - President of Blockchain
The upgrade of the $GALA token from v1 to v2 on May 15th, 2023, was a major milestone in Gala's journey. While the transition received widespread support across various exchanges, an unexpected challenge arose with the deployment of the v2 token on Ethereum. Notably, the v2 contract address (0xd1d2eb1b1e90b638588728b4130137d262c87cae) displayed a warning on Uniswap, a leading decentralized trading protocol.
Efforts to address this warning faced hurdles until a recent breakthrough spearheaded by Jason "BitBender" Brink and supported by the entire community. Understanding the importance of community in the blockchain ecosystem, Jason Brink, a key figure in the Gala community, initiated a proactive approach to resolve this issue. On January 20th, 2024, BitBender announced a $5,000 bounty in $GALA for anyone who could facilitate a resolution to the warning issue.
This initiative catalyzed a remarkable response from the $GALA community. A dedicated $GALA user and Twitter community member successfully connected BitBender with an engineer at Uniswap. This connection paved the way for BitBender's support ticket to be escalated, receiving the attention it required.
Moreover, the $GALA community demonstrated exceptional unity and support, with hundreds of users and fans submitting tickets to Uniswap. This collective effort significantly amplified the impact of BitBender's original request.
As a result of these concerted efforts, Gala is delighted to confirm that, as of Monday morning, the warning associated with the $GALA token v2 on Uniswap has been successfully removed. This development not only enhances the usability of the $GALA token but also reflects the strength and dedication of the Gala community.
Gala extends its heartfelt gratitude to the $GALA community and the Uniswap team for their invaluable contributions to this positive outcome. This achievement underscores Gala's commitment to continuously improving the user experience and fostering a supportive and collaborative community.
About Gala: Gala is a pioneering blockchain entertainment company, integrating the innovative use of blockchain technology in gaming, music, and film industries. By leveraging the power of decentralized technologies, Gala is at the forefront of creating immersive and engaging experiences for its global community.
[Note: This press release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice or a solicitation to purchase or sell any specific security or engage in a particular investment strategy.]
