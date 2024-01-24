Wastewater Material Solutions Showcased for WWETT 2024
Interstate Advanced Materials showcases moisture-resistant material solutions tailored for the wastewater and environmental service sectors ahead of WWETT 2024.
Nyloil®'s lubricant will not spin-out, dry-out, or drain out even in the harshest environments, ensuring a consistently low coefficient of friction.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interstate Advanced Materials showcases moisture-resistant material solutions tailored for the wastewater and environmental service sectors ahead of the Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment, & Transport Show (WWETT) scheduled from January 24th to January 27th in Indianapolis, Indiana. Recognized as the world's largest annual trade show for wastewater and environmental service professionals, WWETT seamlessly integrates educational programs, networking opportunities, and the latest technological advancements into a single event.
Interstate Advanced Materials presents reliable solutions to the wastewater and environmental service industries, including Nyloil® self-lubricating cast nylon. Nyloil® resists both chemicals and moisture and features an internal lubricant that enhances its wear resistance, making it a great fit for many wastewater treatment applications that see regular exposure to abrasive particles, moisture, chemicals, and wear. Nyloil®'s lubricant will not spin-out, dry-out, or drain out even in the harshest environments, ensuring a consistently low coefficient of friction. This property makes Nyloil® an ideal choice for critical components such as wheels, bearings, bushings, and metal replacement parts.
Excelon Excelthane tubing is favored by wastewater and environmental service specialists for its outstanding flexibility, abrasion resistance, and high tear strength. Excelthane is well-suited for fluid transfer and dispensing applications due to its high resistance to fuels, oils, and grease. With an extreme operating temperature range of -100°F to 200°F, Excelthane provides a clear, high-performance alternative to rubber tubing. Excelthane does not contain plasticizers that could cause flow contamination or hardening.
Reprocessed UHMW is commonly utilized in wastewater applications due to its low moisture absorption, robust impact resistance, and ease of machinability. An eco-friendly alternative to virgin UHMW, reprocessed UHMW offers slightly better wear resistance while maintaining excellent impact resistance and machinability. Reprocessed UHMW is well-suited for mechanical components, including chain guides, wear rails, and chute liners - its corrosion resistance and self-lubricating properties increase the lifespan of components, reducing maintenance costs and downtime.
Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to collaborating with wastewater and environmental service professionals to find solutions that address the industries' most pressing challenges. The company remains dedicated to helping wastewater and related specialists in expanding their knowledge of the advantages offered by plastics and composite materials. Wastewater and environmental service professionals seeking reduced material costs can save 30%+ on Nyloil®, Excelthane, reprocessed UHMW, and more with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership.
Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Advanced Materials is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Advanced Materials website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (800) 742-3444.
