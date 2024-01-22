From Blog to Business Brilliance: Re-Fabbed Takes the Spotlight on Trending Today on Fox Business

Brooke Riley of Re-Fabbed Leading a Coaching Group Brooke Riley's New Warehouse Location

MAYFIELD, KY, USA, January 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Re-Fabbed by Brooke Riley, established as a blog devoted to re-imagining and do-it-yourself creation, is pleased to announce its debut on Trending Today 's esteemed series. The upcoming episode, scheduled to air on Fox Business on January 27th, 2024, at 5:30 pm EST, highlights Re-Fabbed's evolution, featuring its blog, online boutique, and coaching group. This dynamic segment underscores Brooke Riley's unwavering dedication to her audience and the expansion of her brand.Elizabeth Plummer, Executive Producer of Trending Today, conveyed her excitement about showcasing Re-Fabbed in the January 2024 episode, noting, "Re-Fabbed stands out as an exceptional company. Brooke's adept transformation of passion into a strategic monetization model reflects her skill and resonates positively, creating a mutually beneficial relationship with her dedicated followers. It's truly a testament to the harmonious blend of entrepreneurship and passion."Boasting unwavering determination and dedication, Brooke Riley has masterfully evolved Re-Fabbed from a one-woman blog into a thriving enterprise. This dynamic company extends far beyond the realms of blogging, now encompassing a trendsetting clothing and accessories boutique, as well as a business coaching group.Re-Fabbed’s Brooke Riley commented, “I still can barely believe this is the life I get to live! It is such an incredible blessing to do what I love daily. Walking in my purpose and passion collectively is something I will never take for granted. God is good!”Embark on an exploration of entrepreneurship with Trending Today and Brooke Riley's segment on the visionary behind Re-Fabbed. Delve into the transformative journey of how determination, expert guidance, and steadfast faith have shaped her life and offer invaluable insights for those aspiring to navigate the entrepreneurial landscape. Brooke's transformative journey exemplifies the power of passion, entrepreneurship, and innovation, making Re-Fabbed a true force to be reckoned with in the industry.

From Blog to Business Brilliance: Re-Fabbed Takes the Spotlight on Trending Today on Fox Business