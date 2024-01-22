Amped Fitness® Opens up State-of-the-Art Facility in Daytona Beach, Florida
EINPresswire.com/ -- Amped Fitness®, an industry-leading fitness center known for its unique EDLP business model and eye-catching facility design, is thrilled to announce its official arrival in Daytona Beach, Florida on December 29th, 2024. This expansion brings Amped Fitness®'s cutting-edge approach to the heart of Daytona Beach, celebrating location #18 to open, with plans to reach #23 before the end of 2024.
Found at 12455 W International Speedway Blvd #800, Amped Fitness® decked out the space with its famous blue aesthetic and is READY to welcome seasoned pros and newcomers alike. The fitness center is known for pushing the boundaries of the conventional gym experience, setting a new standard of excellence in the industry. The new location features unique-to-Amped amenities that showcase the brand's commitment to providing an unparalleled experience.
Take a peek at a few of the standout features that Amped Fitness® Daytona Beach will have to offer:
Women's Only Babe Cave: A space exclusively designed for female fitness enthusiasts, offering a stress-free, comfortable, and empowering environment stocked full of the same world-class equipment as the rest of the facility.
Custom Design & Spacious Gym Layout: The gym boasts an impressive and spacious layout that promotes an encouraging and inviting atmosphere, fostering a sense of community among their members (one of Amped Fitness®' claims to fame) without being shoulder-to-shoulder with your lifting partner.
Blue LED Light Aesthetic: Amped Fitness® Daytona Beach will feature the same blue-light aesthetic that current members know and love, plus the expertly curated overhead lighting perfect for showing off the gains. (no weird shadows or harsh fluorescents here).
Custom-Curated & Anti-Vanilla Equipment: Amped Fitness® boldly decided that instead of stocking the facility with miscellaneous brands of equipment, they created their own. That means high-quality equipment, short repair times, and unique machines (Reverse Hyper, Plate-Loaded, Lateral Raise, and MORE).
Amped Fitness® has a strong commitment to community, inclusivity, ensuring that each individual who walks through the front door feels valued, encouraged, and part of the Amped Family. This expansion into Daytona Beach signifies their dedication to bringing this unique gym experience to different demographics across the country. They are working towards a common goal of making sure EVERYONE has access to the Amped Fitness® experience.
Join Now: join.ampedfitness.com/daytona
See Franchising Opportunities: ampedfitness.com/franchise-opportunity
Amped Fitness
Found at 12455 W International Speedway Blvd #800, Amped Fitness® decked out the space with its famous blue aesthetic and is READY to welcome seasoned pros and newcomers alike. The fitness center is known for pushing the boundaries of the conventional gym experience, setting a new standard of excellence in the industry. The new location features unique-to-Amped amenities that showcase the brand's commitment to providing an unparalleled experience.
Take a peek at a few of the standout features that Amped Fitness® Daytona Beach will have to offer:
Women's Only Babe Cave: A space exclusively designed for female fitness enthusiasts, offering a stress-free, comfortable, and empowering environment stocked full of the same world-class equipment as the rest of the facility.
Custom Design & Spacious Gym Layout: The gym boasts an impressive and spacious layout that promotes an encouraging and inviting atmosphere, fostering a sense of community among their members (one of Amped Fitness®' claims to fame) without being shoulder-to-shoulder with your lifting partner.
Blue LED Light Aesthetic: Amped Fitness® Daytona Beach will feature the same blue-light aesthetic that current members know and love, plus the expertly curated overhead lighting perfect for showing off the gains. (no weird shadows or harsh fluorescents here).
Custom-Curated & Anti-Vanilla Equipment: Amped Fitness® boldly decided that instead of stocking the facility with miscellaneous brands of equipment, they created their own. That means high-quality equipment, short repair times, and unique machines (Reverse Hyper, Plate-Loaded, Lateral Raise, and MORE).
Amped Fitness® has a strong commitment to community, inclusivity, ensuring that each individual who walks through the front door feels valued, encouraged, and part of the Amped Family. This expansion into Daytona Beach signifies their dedication to bringing this unique gym experience to different demographics across the country. They are working towards a common goal of making sure EVERYONE has access to the Amped Fitness® experience.
Join Now: join.ampedfitness.com/daytona
See Franchising Opportunities: ampedfitness.com/franchise-opportunity
Amped Fitness
Amped Fitness
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram