Sports Wiki Targets Smaller Communities

VIRGINIA, USA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Computerized Services, LLC has established a technology platform (Wiki) for organically generated local sports & historical documentation called, LocalSportsHistory.com.

LocalSportsHistory.com (LSH)

LSH houses many aspects of local sports for smaller communities. The local community itself is actively involved in the organic building of accurate hometown sports information through online submissions. Local sports and its history touch the lives of everyone!

Local Submissions

Registered members of the smaller community are encouraged to submit interesting sports content that will be posted and published on LSH. The community will also nominate and select individual sports standouts for the local Hall of Fame, Coach of the Year, and All-Stars (among many other local honors). This represents cumulative “Respectful Recognition”.

Respectful Recognition

Our local HOF’s and annual sports honors provide respectful recognition for those who have made significant contributions to local sports. Athletes, coaches, cheerleaders, mentors, announcers, band members, teachers, leaders, businesses, reporters, and many others may be nominated for this online recognition. Members of the community are encouraged to promote themselves or someone they know who have made meaningful sports contributions. This submission process is accomplished by means of registered members.

Memberships

Free memberships make it possible for individuals to submit profiles & sports news to our website for viewing and research purposes. Paid memberships are full webpages on our website with as many details about the member as they would like to post for public review. Among other things, this may include articles, pictures, files, video links, social media links, interactive features, and more. Besides individuals, High Schools and Colleges are also invited as members. This provides a well-rounded perspective of local sports news & history.

Local Sports History

Every season adds to the history of local sports. We are building reservoirs of hometown sports history for generations of local folks to research and enjoy. Local sports represent a positive and important foundation in each smaller community. Sports have inspired many people to successfully reach their full potential in life. Everyone starts somewhere. This organically built service takes us on interesting journeys of many through life. Local sports compares to a classic movie that continues to influence and inspire people for the good. This is local historical sports content, but with a global reach so that everyone can benefit.

