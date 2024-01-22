Berlin Man Injured in Snowmobile Crash in Berlin

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Levi Frye

603-788-4850

January 22, 2024

Berlin, NH – On Sunday January 21, 2024 at approximately 12:30 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a single-vehicle snowmobile crash on Corridor 19 in Jericho Mountain State Park in the town of Berlin.

Conservation Officers along with Berlin Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene to assist the patient, identified as William Welch, 74, of Berlin, NH. At the scene, it was determined that Welch, who is an experienced snowmobile operator, was riding last in a group of four machines when he failed to navigate a left-hand corner properly. His snowmobile’s ski got caught in the powder next to the trail, pulling him off to the side. This caused Welch to lose control of his machine and crash into a tree. A member of Welch’s riding party called for assistance.

Welch was transported from the scene by Berlin Fire Department’s rescue UTV to an awaiting ambulance. From there he was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon investigation, it appears that inattention and an improper turn are the leading factors in the crash. Alcohol and drug intoxication are not considered factors in the crash.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind all operators to ride within their limits and always pay attention to changing trail conditions and hazards.