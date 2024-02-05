South End Capital Launches 30% Partner Revenue Share on Marketplace Renewal Financings

Approved partners can now enjoy a generous 30% revenue share on subsequent and renewal marketplace loans funded when the initial referral was made on or after January 11, 2024

Partnership-focused business lender supplements its aggressive 50% initial funding partner revenue share with a groundbreaking 30% renewal revenue share.

It's only fair that we offer our partners the opportunity to earn residual revenue through the most competitive referral partner compensation structure in the business lending industry.” — Noah Grayson, President of South End Capital

ST. CLOUD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South End Capital, the partnership-focused division of Stearns Bank N.A., is thrilled to expand its industry-leading partner compensation model. Approved partners can now enjoy a generous 30% revenue share on subsequent and renewal marketplace loans funded when the initial referral is made on or after January 11, 2024. In addition to the existing 50% revenue share for initial referrals funded across its comprehensive marketplace programs, South End Capital is proud to introduce this ongoing revenue opportunity. This enhancement solidifies its partner program as a true residual revenue platform for referrers, brokers, ISOs, CPAs, lenders, banks, credit unions, marketplaces, vendors, business owners, entrepreneurs, influencers, marketers, media sites, realtors, and others looking to maximize earning potential.

"Our partner network at South End Capital is a critical component of our success and ongoing revenue production. It's only fair that we offer our partners the opportunity to earn residual revenue through the most competitive referral partner compensation structure in the business lending industry. As a direct $2.2 billion nationwide business lender and tech-enabled loan marketplace, we believe we have the best business financing options available and wanted to remove all barriers preventing our partners from aggressively promoting our offerings," affirmed Noah Grayson, President of South End Capital.

For more information about the South End Capital partner program click here or prospective partners can effortlessly register in under 60 seconds to begin promoting South End Capital's financing programs right away. For questions about South End Capital's partner program, revenue share offerings, or financing programs, please contact Matt Naughton at matthew.naughton@stearnsbank.com.

ABOUT SOUTH END CAPITAL

Founded in 2009 as a nationwide, non-conforming commercial lender, South End Capital became a division of Stearns Bank N.A., a $2.2 billion financial institution, in June of 2021. South End Capital's innovative balance-sheet lending and comprehensive marketplace financing delivers a full spectrum of capital solutions for emerging and expanding businesses. South End Capital’s tech-enabled platform and premier customer support offers equal access to industry-leading conventional and alternative equipment, real estate, and business funding.

