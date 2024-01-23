X Games Expands Partnership Roster with Innovative and Integrative Approach
New and Existing Partners Elevate X Games Aspen 2024 Experience
X Games’ comprehensive and integrated approach has really resonated with brands looking to do more than simply throw their logo on a course.”ASPEN, COLO., USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- X Games proudly announced an expanded partnership roster featuring new and returning brands indicative of X Games momentum leading up to the highly anticipated winter games in Aspen this week. This dynamic lineup is poised to craft bespoke content, activations, and events, offering fans an immersive experience, whether they choose to witness the action live in Aspen or from the comfort of their couches.
— Vice President of Partnership Sales Ashley Robbins
The full lineup of 14 official and proud partners for X Games Aspen 2024, features returning leaders Monster, Pacifico, Chipotle, GoPro and Thayers Natural Remedies, as well as 11 brands embarking on new partnerships or expanding their existing collaborations with X Games, including first-time partner Samsung presenting Men’s and Women’s Ski Slopestyle events.
“X Games’ comprehensive and integrated approach has really resonated with brands looking to do more than simply throw their logo on a course,” said Vice President of Partnership Sales Ashley Robbins. “X Games provides partners a way to authentically showcase their brand by connecting them deeply to the athletes, competitions and fans.”
After success at X Games California 2023, Thayers will expand their official partnership to include the presentation of the first women’s ski and snowboard Knuckle Huck events. Similarly, after a smaller onsite partnership, premium wine brand St Huberts The Stag will become an official sponsor - presenting the XIP lounge at the base of SuperPipe. After an X Games Aspen 2023 partnership, Chipotle will return as an official partner as well as GoPro, who has not been an official X Games partner since 2017.
They are joined by first-time X Games official partners Samsung, OKX Web3, and MobileX and proud partners Shady Rays and Taiga Motors.
Examples of first-time integrative partnerships include using Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 phone, which uses AI to create the perfect shot, to deliver special angles and low light video for the ESPN broadcast, OKX Web3 presenting X Games’ first Snowboard Street competition since 2013 and GoPro presenting Ski Game of SLVSH which will highlight the GoPro angles within the broadcast.
X Fest will feature sponsor activations with Vive/Suja Life, Blackbriar and Justin’s Peanut Butter, athlete autograph signings, concessions, and Jumbotrons for fans to watch all of the live X Games Aspen competitions. Tickets and VIP packages are available now at XGames.com.
Under new ownership and following the success of a triumphant Summer event in Ventura, X Games is set to deliver an extraordinary experience at X Games Aspen 2024, which will broadcast live ESPN, ABC, YouTube, and Twitch from Jan 26 to 28.
