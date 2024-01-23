Coded by Kids Appoints Danae Mobley as its New CEO

Danae Mobley, Coded by Kids CEO

Coded by Kids (CBK), a leading nonprofit dedicated to increasing equity in tech and innovation, has announced the appointment of Danae Mobley as its new CEO.

Danae is a driving force of innovation & positive change. She will undoubtedly strengthen Coded by Kids & is committed to fostering an environment where young talents flourish and our mission thrives.” — Isaac Ewell, chairman of the Coded by Kids Board