Two Separate Pittsburg Snowmobile Collisions with Injuries

January 22, 2024

Pittsburg, NH – On Sunday, January 21, 2024 at approximately 10:36 a.m., Pittsburg Fire and Rescue personnel and a New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officer responded to Primary Trail 141 in Pittsburg about a report of a snowmobile that had crash into a tree.

The 47-year-old operator was identified as Pasquale Carbone of Waltham, MA. Carbone was travelling north on Primary Trail 141 when he was unable to navigate a left-hand turn in the trail. Carbone collided with a tree and was ejected from his snowmobile. Carbone suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Good Samaritan riders passing by the crash scene were able to evaluate his injuries and ultimately called 911 for assistance.

Carbone was placed onto a backboard and with the use of the Pittsburg Fire Department rescue snowmobiles, he was transported a short distance down the trail to an awaiting 45th Parallel EMS ambulance. From there Carbone was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital (UCVH) in Colebrook for further evaluation of his injuries.

A second snowmobile crash happened at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Primary Trail 144 near Magalloway Road. A second response from Pittsburg Fire and Rescue as well as a New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer was initiated.

The 59-year-old operator was identified as Paula Sylvia of Taunton, MA. Sylvia was riding with a group of friends when she failed to slow down for an intersection and collided with a tree. Sylvia was placed into the Pittsburg Fire Departments rescue snowmobile and was brought to an awaiting 45th Parallel EMS ambulance on Magalloway Road. Sylvia was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital (UCVH) in Colebrook for treatment of her injuries.



The investigation into the cause of these crashes are still ongoing but Fish and Game Conservation Officers would like to remind snowmobile operators to always operate within their abilities and wear the proper safety equipment.