CONTACT:

Sgt. Heidi Murphy

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

January 22, 2024

Canaan, NH – On Saturday, January 20, 2024 at approximately 8:40 p.m., the Canaan Police Department, Canaan Fire and Ambulance Service, and the NH Fish and Game Department responded to a snowmobile accident in Canaan. The operator, identified as Michael Merrihew, 22, of Canaan, NH, had been riding his snowmobile with a friend. They had ridden to Clark Pond but were trying to access Gore Road via private property. Unfortunately, Merrihew was unaware that there was a cable across the road he was riding on. Merrihew ran into the cable at speed which caused him to be thrown from the snowmobile. Merrihew’s friend was able to quickly access Gore Road and made a phone call to 911 to request assistance. Merrihew suffered serious injuries, and Canaan Ambulance transported him to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for further treatment.

Charges are pending for the riders as it is illegal to ride off trail without the written consent of appropriate landowner. Riders are reminded to stay on the trails and to use caution, especially while riding at night as you can override your headlights, making it harder to react to what is in front of you.