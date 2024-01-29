South End Capital Partners Can Earn up to $50,000 per Funded Referral

There is no limit on total referral fees you can earn in South End Capital's partner program

Approved referral partners gain access to free tools and resources to easily promote industry-leading business financing programs and earn top fees.

This presents an exciting opportunity to earn up to $50,000 per funded referral while promoting the industry's leading business financing programs.” — southendcapital.com

ST. CLOUD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South End Capital, the collaborative arm of Stearns Bank N.A., is reaching out to individuals seeking increased income in 2024. The innovative business lender is offering free assistance and, in fact, is willing to provide compensation. Referrers, brokers, ISOs, CPAs, lenders, banks, credit unions, marketplaces, vendors, business owners, entrepreneurs, influencers, marketers, media sites, realtors, and others can effortlessly join the South End Capital partner program in under 60 seconds. This presents an exciting opportunity to earn up to $50,000 per funded referral while promoting the industry's leading business financing programs.

South End Capital outlines the following details on how to get started with its partner program...

Step 1: Request a referral link

* It's FREE

* It takes less than 60-seconds

* There is no credit or background check

Step 2: Share your link with your network (email out your link and post it on your website and social media)

* You can earn $ offering all of South End Capital's financing programs

* Your referral link tracks to you

* View your referral activity 24/7 in your partner portal

Step 3: Get paid!

* Earn up to $50,000* per funded referral

* There is no limit on total referral fees you can earn

* South End Capital provides all of the instructions, support, and tools to succeed—for FREE!

For additional details on the South End Capital partner program, including terms and eligibility, sign up here: https://portal.southendcapital.com/register or contact Matt Naughton at matthew.naughton@stearnsbank.com.

ABOUT SOUTH END CAPITAL

Founded in 2009 as a nationwide, non-conforming commercial lender, South End Capital became a division of Stearns Bank N.A., a $2.2 billion financial institution, in June of 2021. South End Capital's innovative balance-sheet lending and comprehensive marketplace financing delivers a full spectrum of capital solutions for emerging and expanding businesses. South End Capital’s tech-enabled platform and premier customer support offers equal access to industry-leading conventional and alternative equipment, real estate, and business funding.

Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender.

Financing may be offered through Stearns Bank, N.A. or other third-party lenders. Neither South End Capital nor any lender makes any commitment to lend, representation or guaranty of any person’s eligibility for financing. Requested financing is subject to approval by the lender, and if applicable as to government-backed financing, the U.S. Government. South End Capital makes no commitment or guaranty as to the amount of referral fees, the timing of payment of referral fees, or other income payable under the South End Capital Referral Partner program. All programs, offers, and promotions, implied or stated, are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

*$50,000 fee example is calculated as a 1% referral fee paid on a $5,000,000 internally funded SBA 7(a) or equipment financing referral. See Referral Partner Agreement for more information.