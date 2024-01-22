Snowmobile Crash with Injury in Errol

CONTACT:

Errol, NH – At approximately 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2024, Sandra Ouellette, 58, of Broad Brook, Connecticut, was operating a snowmobile on the Corridor 19 Trail in Errol when she lost control and crashed. It appears that while navigating a turn in the trail, Ouellette attempted to brake, but instead unintentionally grabbed the throttle with her right hand instead of the brake with her left hand. This sudden acceleration caused Ouellette and her snowmobile to travel off the trail and over an embankment into a ditch. Ouellette was thrown from her snowmobile and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Ouellette was riding in the middle of a group of acquaintances at the time of the crash. Her companions were able to render immediate assistance and place a call to 911. A response from Errol Fire Department, Errol Rescue, and Conservation Officers began. Errol Fire Department and Rescue personnel were able to utilize their tracked UTV to respond to the scene and transport Ouellette to an awaiting ambulance. Ouellette was subsequently transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for treatment of her injuries.

After an on-scene investigation, it is believed that operator inexperience played a primary role in this crash. It was Ouellette’s first snowmobile ride of the season. She was wearing a helmet with eye protection at the time of the crash. Conservation Officers would like to use this incident to remind snowmobile users of the importance of always utilizing protective gear when operating or riding snowmobiles.