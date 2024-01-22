Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,278 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,742 in the last 365 days.

NGOs from Georgia and Ukraine selected for EBRD’s first Civil Society Organisation Steering Committee

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has selected its first Civil Society Organisation (CSO) Steering Committee. It comprises 13 international non-governmental organisations (INGOs) and CSOs from across the EBRD’s regions, including Georgian Society of Nature Explorers ‘Orchis’ and Transparency International Ukraine.

The CSO Steering Committee will be responsible for advising the Bank on country and sectoral public consultations. It will provide input to and coordination of the CSO programme at the EBRD’s Annual Meeting and Business Forum and will also broaden the EBRD’s engagement with local CSOs.

“The EBRD attaches enormous importance to its dialogue with CSOs, and the launch of this first Steering Committee is a further step towards closer cooperation on themes that are vital for sustainable economic development in the regions where we work,” EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso said.

The Committee’s mandate runs until the end of 2025 and the selection process for the next CSO Steering Committee will take place then.   

Find out more

Press release

Georgian Society of Nature Explorers ‘Orchis’

Transparency International Ukraine

You just read:

NGOs from Georgia and Ukraine selected for EBRD’s first Civil Society Organisation Steering Committee

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more