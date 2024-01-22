NGOs from Georgia and Ukraine selected for EBRD’s first Civil Society Organisation Steering Committee

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has selected its first Civil Society Organisation (CSO) Steering Committee. It comprises 13 international non-governmental organisations (INGOs) and CSOs from across the EBRD’s regions, including Georgian Society of Nature Explorers ‘Orchis’ and Transparency International Ukraine.

The CSO Steering Committee will be responsible for advising the Bank on country and sectoral public consultations. It will provide input to and coordination of the CSO programme at the EBRD’s Annual Meeting and Business Forum and will also broaden the EBRD’s engagement with local CSOs.

“The EBRD attaches enormous importance to its dialogue with CSOs, and the launch of this first Steering Committee is a further step towards closer cooperation on themes that are vital for sustainable economic development in the regions where we work,” EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso said.

The Committee’s mandate runs until the end of 2025 and the selection process for the next CSO Steering Committee will take place then.

