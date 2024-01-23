Lazarou Hair Salon Unveils the 2024 Must-Try Hair Trends, According to Its Top Stylists
Lazarou Hair Salon curated its 2024 must-try hair trends according to its lead stylists: From the Mini Bob to Kitty Cut.CARDIFF, CARDIFF, WALES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the new year unfolds, Lazarou Hair Salon, curated its 2024 must-try hair trends according to its lead stylists. This year, the salon is dedicated to reviving retro classics, embracing effortless elegance, and introducing styles that promise simplicity with a dash of sophistication.
"Our commitment at Lazarou is to stay on top of trends and to adapt them to our clients’ very unique and personal styles,” says Andreas Lazarou, managing director at Lazarou Hair Salon & Hair Extensions Cardiff Castle. "2024 is about blending the past and the present, and we're excited to present the top picks that promise to offer something for everyone."
The Must-Try List of 2024 Hair Trends from Lazarou:
1. The Mini Bob: Making a Strong Comeback
A bold statement for the bold at heart, the mini bob is versatile, ranging from cheekbone to jawline lengths. Perfect for those who love to experiment, it can be tailored to suit any style preference, from blunt cuts to soft waves.
2. Butterfly Bob: Fluttering with Style
A playful twist on the classic bob, the butterfly bob features layers that create movement and dimension, reminiscent of the fluttering wings of a butterfly. This style is both romantic and playful, suitable for those looking to add a whimsical touch to their look.
3. The Stevie: A Nod to Bohemian Rhapsody
Inspired by the iconic Stevie Nicks, this haircut brings a bohemian flair to the classic seventies shag cut. Long, flowing layers offer a laid-back vibe, perfect for those who channel a free-spirited aesthetic.
4. Kitty Cut: Elegance Redefined
The Kitty Cut is set to be one of the biggest trends of the year. A sleeker, more sophisticated style with layers that create a refined silhouette, this cut is all about polished femininity.
5. Lunar Harmony Hair: Aligning with the Cosmos
Introducing a unique trend that syncs haircuts and colours with the lunar phases. Lunar Harmony Hair promises stronger, shinier, and healthier hair by harmonising with the cosmic cycles.
6. Modern Halo Cut: Divine Dimension
The Halo Cut offers an angelic twist to the classic bob. Shorter hair around the crown creates a halo effect, adding a unique dimension and texture to the overall look.
7. The Bixie Cut: Boldly Feminine
Striking the perfect balance between a pixie and a bob, the Bixie Cut is for those who dare to defy traditional categorisations. It combines short, textured back layers with longer, face-framing front pieces.
8. Retro Revival: Iconic Cuts of 2024
2024 welcomes the return of retro styles with a contemporary twist. The shag haircut, modern mullet, textured bob, and curtain bangs are all making a comeback, appealing to the nostalgia of those who cherish retro vibes with a modern flair.
Lazarou Hair Salon invites their clients to embrace these trends and discover the style that best expresses their unique personality. “Your Hair, Our Care is the motto we live by. Our stylists are dedicated to personalising our clients service - from the initial consultation through to achieving their signature look”, adds Andreas Lazarou.
The Lazarou family has had a significant influence in the hairdressing and barbering industry in the UK since 1966. The Lazarou family now runs the Lazarou Hair Group with multiple hair salons and barber shops across South-Wales. The Lazarou family is known for their innovative and creative approach in hairdressing, which has helped them win multiple hairdressing awards in the last decades.
