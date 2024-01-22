Let's Talk About Debt with Money Mentors

Breaking the Stigma for Better Mental Health

Calgary, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligning with the powerful message of the "#BellLetsTalk" campaign, Money Mentors joins the conversation with "Let's Talk About Debt”. This initiative focuses on breaking the stigma surrounding debt, acknowledging its profound impact on mental health, and providing effective solutions through Money Mentors’ free credit counselling for all Albertans.

In today's economic landscape, as highlighted by the MNP Consumer Debt Index Report, the financial strain on Canadians is more evident than ever. Recognizing that debt is not just a financial issue but also a significant mental health concern, Money Mentors aims to initiate open conversations about debt and its impact on mental wellbeing.

Breaking the Silence: Debt and Mental Health

The connection between financial struggles and mental health issues is undeniable. The stress of mounting debts can lead to anxiety, depression, and a sense of hopelessness. On January 24th for Bell Let's Talk Day, Money Mentors encourages individuals to openly discuss their financial challenges, shedding light on the often-overlooked emotional and psychological toll of debt.

Bell's important message, "Let’s create real change. Take action all year long," is something we at Money Mentors strongly believe in. We agree that this issue needs ongoing attention, and we want to remind you that our team of non-profit credit counsellors is always here to offer free consultations, no matter the time of year. This continuous support is key to helping people deal with their financial troubles and the related stress and emotional challenges.

Unbiased Support: Money Mentors' Credit Counsellors

At Money Mentors, our team of unbiased credit counsellors is dedicated to providing personalized support and guidance. Understanding that each financial situation is unique, our counsellors offer tailored advice and strategies to navigate through financial challenges, ensuring a judgement-free and supportive environment.

Join the Conversation, Change the Narrative

We invite everyone to be a part of this crucial conversation. By talking openly about debt and its impact on mental health, we can collectively work towards reducing the stigma and encouraging more individuals to seek the help they need. Money Mentors is committed to being a part of this positive change, offering support, guidance, and practical solutions to those in need.

Since 2011, Canadians and people around the globe have joined in the world’s largest conversation around mental health on Bell Let’s Talk Day. You can find resources and learn more about organizations providing mental health supports and services throughout Canada at letstalk.bell.ca

Here are some helpful Bell Let’s Talk links:

Money Mentors Resources on Mental Health and Debt

Money Mentors invites you to explore our comprehensive resources on mental health and debt, understanding that these topics can be both challenging and sensitive. Remember, one of the most empowering steps you can take is to reach out to us for a free consultation, where we're ready to listen and offer personalized guidance.

About Money Mentors

Money Mentors is the only Alberta-based non-profit credit counselling agency. For more than 25 years, our experienced team of accredited Counsellors have been working with Albertans to help them get out of debt, manage their money, and plan for retirement. Our mission is to educate Albertans in personal money management and the wise use of credit and to provide alternatives for families and individuals facing financial crisis. We’re proud of the work we do in our communities. Visit moneymentors.ca to contact an accredited Counsellor or try one of our free online courses.

