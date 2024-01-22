Single variant, yet "double trouble": TSC and KBG syndrome because of a large de novo inversion

Introduction

Rare diseases (RDs) are mostly genetic in origin. It is not rare for patients to receive a clinical diagnosis of a well-defined syndrome—so far known to be caused only by variants in one or couple of genes—yet no or partial genetic diagnosis after multiple genetic tests failing to identify a pathogenic variant, or in case of recessive disease, finding only one variant. With improved analytical methods on sequencing datasets, it has been shown that genome sequencing may help to resolve genetic mechanisms in such cases (Wahlster et al, 2021; Maroilley et al, 2022).

Indeed, over the past decade, short-read and long-read sequencing technologies have become more affordable and more accurate, facilitating the exploration of the whole genome. In addition, new approaches such as optical genome mapping are now offering more options to resolve the genetic origin of unsolved RDs cases. Worldwide, large efforts are funding the implementation of such technologies for large rare disease patient cohorts (100,000 Genomes Project Pilot Investigators et al, 2021; Elliott et al, 2022). However, the diagnosis rate rarely reaches 50%, with still many patients going through an exhausting diagnostic odyssey. Genetic dataset reanalysis, in this case, can also be of utmost help and has been proven to greatly increase molecular diagnosis (Liu et al, 2019).

Patients with clinical diagnosis can present more/less severe phenotype or additional features, unrelated to the primary diagnosis. This phenotypic variability in rare conditions might be because of complex genetic mechanisms such as genetic modifiers (Rahit & Tarailo-Graovac, 2020), but also dual molecular diagnosis (Kurolap et al, 2016), for which next-generation sequencing with advanced downstream analyses is pivotal in resolving the genetic origin to deliver an accurate molecular diagnosis (Balci et al, 2017).

Dual molecular diagnosis refers to clinical diagnosis of more than one genetic disorder in an individual (Posey et al, 2017; Hannah-Shmouni et al, 2021). It is also known as “double trouble” in the literature (Donkervoort et al, 2013). They can often be mistaken for a new disorder but the advent of next generation sequencing has offered new ways to reach an accurate diagnosis (Tarailo-Graovac et al, 2016). Usually, the patient will present more severe or additional features to the primary disorder, leading to suspicion of a secondary condition. Dual diagnosis cases are either “blended,” in which both diseases cause similar phenotypes, leading to overlapping features, or “composite,” in which distinct symptoms from both conditions are present (Rosina et al, 2022).

They can originate from double homozygosity, especially in consanguineous families, as it was reported by Vona et al (2017) in a case of Ellis-van Creveld syndrome and hearing loss caused by two homozygous variants in EVC2 and COL11A2 (Vona et al, 2017). In addition, dual diagnosis can be caused by the disruption of two genes responsible for autosomal dominant conditions (Tarailo-Graovac et al, 2016; Posey et al, 2017; Rosina et al, 2022).

To date, reported dual diagnoses were described predominantly as originating from two distinct events. In most cases, only single nucleotide variants (SNVs) are involved. For instance, Tarailo-Graovac et al (2016) identified five cases of dual diagnosis in a cohort of individuals with inborn errors of metabolism by applying whole-exome sequencing, including in a patient carrying a homozygous missense variant in GJB2 and compound heterozygous missense variants in NPL. Posey et al (2017) also applied whole-exome sequencing and uncovered 101 diagnostics related to two or more loci, with 90% of them because of multiple SNVs.

Combinations of a pathogenic indel and a pathogenic SNV have also been characterized as origin of dual diagnosis cases. Ong et al (2012) reported in a patient a 16-bp deletion in DPYD and a missense SNV in GLB1 in a patient with dihydropyrimidine dehydrogenase deficiency and GM1 gangliosidosis. Copy number variants (CNVs; including aneuploidy, microdeletion or microduplication) have been also reported in dual diagnosis patients. In some cases, they were found to cause a disease, whereas another independent variant was causing the second condition. For instance, Wallis et al (2016) have reported a 0.5-Mb deletion in NRXN1 associated with a missense SNV in HOXA13 causing an atypical hand–foot–genital syndrome with developmental delay and Posey and colleagues have reported CNVs involved in 12% of their dual diagnosis cohort (Posey et al, 2017).

Chromosomal inversions were the first type of genetic variants to be studied, after being initially discovered in Drosophila (Sturtevant, 1917). Their impact could initially be considered as mild as there are no alterations in gene copy numbers, and in fact, human genome naturally carries multiple inversions. For instance, a 3.5-Mb inversion involving olfactory receptors on chromosome 8 was found present in 26% of healthy controls, having no clinical significance (Giglio et al, 2002). Pericentric inversions on chromosomes 1, 2, 3, 5, 9, 10, and 16 are amongst the most common in the human genome (Hsu et al, 1987). However, even though the DNA content may remain intact, the breakpoints of an inversion may cause serious gene disruptions, or impair transcription regulatory elements, leading to disease association (Feuk, 2010). Hemophilia A is one of the best-characterized examples, being caused by variants on chromosome X, which includes inversions present in 43% of patients (Lakich et al, 1993). In addition, heterozygous inversions can impair chromosomal recombination and lead to differential gene expression patterns. They can affect both meiotic and somatic recombination and are also capable of inducing phenotypic variability in human diseases (Nomura et al, 2018). The effect of inversions is intricate and still not fully understood for a variety of reasons (Feuk, 2010). First, they are relatively rare, and multiple patients carrying the same inversion are often scarce. This is usually overcome when inversion is affecting a gene that has a previous association with the disease. Second, rearrangements in DNA that do not cause any loss or gain of DNA sequence can hardly be detected with arrays (Feuk, 2010). However, the advancement of sequencing technologies, such as paired-end sequencing, allowed new strategies for the discovery of inversions (Tuzun et al, 2005).

Here, we describe an unprecedented case of a dual diagnosis of Tuberous sclerosis (TSC2; #613254; OMIM) and KBG syndrome (#148050; OMIM) because of one single genomic event (inversion). The identification of such unique molecular diagnosis was uncovered using short-read whole-genome sequencing (srWGS) and guided by clinical diagnosis of TSC.