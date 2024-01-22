Presentation Proposals Invited for GIS-Pro 2024 in Portland, Maine
URISA's 62nd Annual Conference, GIS-Pro 2024, will be hosted October 7-10, 2024 in Portland, Maine. The conference planning committee is pleased to invite presentation proposals. All submissions received by April 8, 2024 will be reviewed and considered as the committee develops the agenda.
To deliver a positive learning experience, URISA seeks proposals that will engage attendees and advance the profession.
Proposals should:
Encourage attendees to explore fresh solutions.
Explore relevant topics essential to geospatial professionals
Provide a compelling business case backed by research or data-driven evidence
Illustrate forward-thinking in the field
Feature diversity, equity, and inclusion practices
Showcase innovative and engaging program formats
Demonstrate relevance of lessons through “real-life” case studies
Share successes and lessons learned from your research and project work
Presentation Themes to Consider
GIS Leadership and Management
Climate Change, Community Resiliency, and Sustainability
Developers: Doing More through Automation and Customization
The Role of GIS in the Pursuit of Equity and Social Justice
Government and Land Management
Data Governance
Spatial Analysis and Modeling
Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
Open Source GIS
Geospatial Career Pathways
Interdisciplinary GIS
Other Topics
For a detailed look into possible presentation topics for each theme and additional details, please proceed to the Call for Presentation Proposals. Peruse the suggestions. Perhaps one or more topics will resonate with you or you have a colleague or customer who is doing something amazing that would be a great addition to the conference. Talk them into submitting a proposal.
Take advantage of the opportunity to engage and discuss, learn from different perspectives, and enjoy relevant and invaluable peer-to-peer interaction at GIS-Pro 2024.
Proposal Submission Deadline: April 8, 2024
GIS-Pro 2024 Conference Basics: https://urisa.org/page/GIS-Pro2024
Call for Presentation Proposals: https://urisa.org/page/GIS-Pro_Proposals