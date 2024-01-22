Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,265 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,724 in the last 365 days.

Presentation Proposals Invited for GIS-Pro 2024 in Portland, Maine

URISA's 62nd Annual Conference, GIS-Pro 2024, will be hosted October 7-10, 2024 in Portland, Maine. The conference planning committee is pleased to invite presentation proposals. All submissions received by April 8, 2024 will be reviewed and considered as the committee develops the agenda.


To deliver a positive learning experience, URISA seeks proposals that will engage attendees and advance the profession.


Proposals should:


Encourage attendees to explore fresh solutions.

Explore relevant topics essential to geospatial professionals

Provide a compelling business case backed by research or data-driven evidence

Illustrate forward-thinking in the field

Feature diversity, equity, and inclusion practices

Showcase innovative and engaging program formats

Demonstrate relevance of lessons through “real-life” case studies

Share successes and lessons learned from your research and project work


Presentation Themes to Consider


GIS Leadership and Management

Climate Change, Community Resiliency, and Sustainability

Developers: Doing More through Automation and Customization

The Role of GIS in the Pursuit of Equity and Social Justice

Government and Land Management

Data Governance

Spatial Analysis and Modeling

Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

Open Source GIS

Geospatial Career Pathways

Interdisciplinary GIS

Other Topics


For a detailed look into possible presentation topics for each theme and additional details, please proceed to the Call for Presentation Proposals. Peruse the suggestions. Perhaps one or more topics will resonate with you or you have a colleague or customer who is doing something amazing that would be a great addition to the conference. Talk them into submitting a proposal.


Take advantage of the opportunity to engage and discuss, learn from different perspectives, and enjoy relevant and invaluable peer-to-peer interaction at GIS-Pro 2024.


Proposal Submission Deadline: April 8, 2024


GIS-Pro 2024 Conference Basics: https://urisa.org/page/GIS-Pro2024


Call for Presentation Proposals: https://urisa.org/page/GIS-Pro_Proposals

You just read:

Presentation Proposals Invited for GIS-Pro 2024 in Portland, Maine

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more