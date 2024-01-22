Free Radon Kits Available Through TDEC

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) encourages residents to identify and address radon problems in their homes, providing free radon test kits through the Tennessee Radon Program.

“Homeowners statewide should be aware of the dangers of radon and test the air quality in their homes,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “We are glad we can provide these do-it-yourself test kits at no cost, and we hope Tennesseans will take full advantage of this opportunity.”

Gov. Bill Lee has proclaimed January as Radon Action Month.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that is released during the natural decay of uranium, which is found in most rock and soil. Radon is odorless, invisible and without taste. It is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, and it is the No. 1 cause of lung cancer among non-smokers.

Radon does not generally present a health risk outdoors because it is diluted in the open air. It can, however, build up to dangerous levels inside a house. A house can act like a vacuum, drawing radon through foundation cracks and other openings. Radon may also be present in well water and can be released in a home when the water is used for showering and other household activity.

Citizens can receive radon test kits by filling out a request form online, or by calling the Tennessee Radon Program hotline at 1-800-232-1139. High radon levels in a home can be mitigated – often through measures such as ventilation. TDEC officials highly recommend using a certified professional for mitigation.

The Tennessee Radon Program also provides technical information and specific materials for real estate professionals, home builders, home inspectors, school officials, and others.