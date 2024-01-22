Submit Release
Microsoft breaks ground on major data center project in Wisconsin

Microsoft broke ground in September on a $1 billion expansion of its data center footprint in Wisconsin, and expects the project to be complete and operational in 2026. In December, the information technology giant completed the purchase of 1,048 more acres nearby—part of a plan to invest “billions of dollars” at the site over the next decade.

The project’s location in the southeast Wisconsin community of Mount Pleasant capitalizes on a highly skilled technology workforce and a premium site in the heart of the Great Lakes Megaregion (with a combined population of 10 million in the Milwaukee-Chicago metro area). Microsoft is expanding on property that was originally earmarked for the Foxconn Technology Group after the Taiwan-based company significantly reduced the size of its planned investment.

“Wisconsin’s strengths in workforce, infrastructure, and educational opportunities make it a great place for Microsoft to invest and grow our cloud services,” said Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith.

In conjunction with the data center project, the company will make investments to support local watershed restoration and STEM education. The data center project significantly expands Microsoft’s commitment to Wisconsin, which also includes its partnership with the Green Bay Packers in the TitletownTech early-stage investment firm.

