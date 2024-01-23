re:BOND Molecular Hair Science Unveils Revolutionary Hair Repair Innovations at CosmoProf North America in Miami

Miracle Leave In Bond3 Building Mask with Fiberenew™

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the forefront of hair repair technology, re:BOND Molecular Hair Science is excited to announce their participation in the upcoming CosmoProf North America event in Miami from January 23-25. This industry-leading brand, founded by renowned Beauty Industry experts Dean Prodromitis and David Mulhollen, will showcase their groundbreaking innovations.

With over 40 years of combined experience in product development and creating solution brands in the professional salon industry, Prodromitis and Mulhollen have positioned re:BOND as a vanguard in hair care science.

The brand, celebrated for its high-performance Miracle Leave In Bond3 Building Mask with Fiberenew™, is set to elevate hair repair with the launch of their new Daily Miracle Bond3 Building Shampoo and Conditioner.

These latest offerings are a testament to re:BOND's commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of hair science.

CosmoProf North America is a pivotal trade show for the beauty industry, attracting key players and decision-makers from across the globe. re:BOND Molecular Hair Science stands at the helm, ready to introduce their latest Daily Miracle Bond3 Building Shampoo and Conditioner. These products are meticulously designed to complement their acclaimed Miracle Leave In Bond3 Building Mask with Fiberenew™, offering unparalleled repair and protection for damaged hair.

"Our presence at CosmoProf North America marks a significant milestone for re:BOND," says Mulhollen, Co-Founder of re:BOND Molecular Hair Science. It's a platform for us to demonstrate our dedication to pioneering hair care solutions. The synergy between our new Daily Miracle Bond3 Building Shampoo and Conditioner with our existing Miracle Leave In Bond3 Building Mask is set to redefine hair repair standards. We're eager to share this revolution with the industry and look forward to forging lasting relationships with the best domestic and international distributors."

re:BOND's international acclaim and proven results make it a must-see at CosmoProf North America. Attendees are invited to visit the re:BOND booth 1632 for a first-hand experience of the transformative hair repair solutions. Contact david@rebondhair.com or dean@rebondhair.com to set your appointment. They will proudly showcase their other brands as well Keratin Republic www.keratinrepublic.com , Affordable Hair Smoothing and www.bokkabotanika.com, Plant Powered Color Care. For more information, please visit www.rebondhair.com and follow on Instagram.

