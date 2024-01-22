SkyView Advisors Announces First Healthcare Transaction of 2024
Growing Commercial Real Estate Firm Sells Lakeland-Winter Haven Medical Office Portfolio
This portfolio sale of three medical office buildings demonstrates the ability of the SkyView Advisors team to bring its elite execution to healthcare transactions.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkyView Advisors today announced that it has closed its first healthcare transaction with the sale of the Lakeland-Winter Haven Medical Office Portfolio. This was the sale of a high quality asset with attractive NNN leases in the growing Lakeland-Winter Haven Metro area that boasts attractive cost of living. The three sold properties are:
— Scott Schoettlin, Managing Director
1920 Lakeland Hills Boulevard, Lakeland, FL 33805
550 Pope Avenue NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881
2140 E Edgewood Drive, Lakeland, FL 33803
SkyView Advisors was founded in 2014 with an initial focus on sell-side and owner representation in the Self-Storage asset class. Having grown into a leader in Self-Storage transactions, the company ramped up its offering in the healthcare asset class in 2023 with this first transaction closing in January 2024.
"This portfolio sale of three medical office buildings out of a total portfolio of over 50,000 square feet demonstrates the ability of the SkyView Advisors team to bring its elite execution to healthcare transactions even amidst the current volatility in the market," said Scott Schoettlin, Managing Director. "We are investing in expanding the SkyView platform as a new breed of commercial real estate brokerage so that our clients can achieve their goals."
The team successfully navigated and executed this intricate transaction by utilizing the firm’s proven 252-point deal process applied to the medical office category. David Kuper served as lead broker on this transaction.
To learn more about SkyView Advisors, visit https://skyviewadvisors.com/.
About SkyView Advisors
SkyView Advisors is a national commercial real estate brokerage firm built on the values of innovation, accountability, preparation, resilience & attention to detail. SkyView’s revolutionary new model is the most salesperson-centric platform in the industry, ensuring elite execution on every transaction through its proprietary 252-point process and modern technology- based platform. With a relentless commitment to innovation, SkyView harnesses technology to create efficiency in everything it does, leading to a more frictionless experience and delivering better results for clients. For more information, visit https://skyviewadvisors.com/.
