True Faces: NA Management Inc and We Are Royals Inc Pave the Way for a Global Diversity Revolution
NA Management Inc True Faces Diversity campaign - Featured Creatives : B'kem, Nini Amerlise, Qiyu .S, Raven .M, Elizabeth .S, Alphesh .P, Kennen .D | Photographed by Ellen Yang
NA Management Inc True Faces Diversity campaign - Featured Creatives : Alphesh .P, Qiyu .S. | Photographed by Ellen Yang
True Faces: NA Management Inc and We Are Royals Inc lead a Global Diversity Revolution, challenging norms and celebrating authentic beauty.
People facing appearance-based discrimination endure hardships like weight discrimination (34 million), skin tone discrimination (27 million), natural hair discrimination (5 million).”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a initiative, Nini Amerlise, a renowned mixed-race Canadian supermodel and CEO at NA Management Inc, is leading the charge in reshaping beauty standards with the "True Faces" Global Diversity Campaign. Recently honored with the Model of the Decade award by African Fashion Industry Awards (AFIA), Nini's commitment to diversity and challenging industry norms is more evident than ever. Presented by NA Management Inc and powered by We Are Royals Inc, the campaign is not just a celebration of beauty but a transformative statement challenging stereotypes and embracing the true essence of diversity.
Collaborating with influential platforms such as Rolling with Kings Records, African Fashion Week Toronto, GT Network, Vogue Italia, Travel Africa Network, and Immigrant Magazine, "True Faces" strives to establish a norm for the representation of diverse individuals in locations and countries where this concept may be less familiar, underlining the importance of ensuring equal access to resources and confronting detrimental industry stereotypes.
NA Management Inc, a faith-based creative agency, stands as a key partner in the True Faces Diversity Campaign.
Dedicated to representing models and talent with a focus on wholesome values and integrity, NA Management Inc provides comprehensive services supporting the growth and success of clients in the entertainment industry. NA Management's core efforts are to create an atmosphere of love and healing, welcoming everyone with a judgment-free lens, embracing openness to showcase the love of Christ Jesus.
NA Management's smaller projects photographed by Jennifer Conley In 2021 celebrated diversity with models like Mahelia Jackson and Cieanna Campbell. The culmination in the True Faces Campaign showcased creatives beyond models, reflecting unique features rarely celebrated in the media.
The True Faces Diversity Campaign, launched in 2023, extends its spotlight beyond traditional models to include creatives playing pivotal roles behind the scenes, each contributing a compelling narrative:
- B’kem .N: A 6'5 American-Nigerian award-winning Afro-Christian artist known for distinctive dreads, now transitioned to natural hairstyles like twists and cornrows.
- Raven .M: A 5'3 freckled beauty, a fashion-commercial model breaking norms.
- Alpesh .P: An actor with a medium brown hue complexion, representing East Asian appeal.
- Elizabeth .S: A Latina Curve model challenging conventional standards.
- Christian .B: A ambiguous mixed-race Mexican and Cuban model with a brown honey complexion.
- Nini A .N: A 5'10 Canadian supermodel with coily hair, cocoa-hued skin, and roots infused with Ghanaian, Jamaican and Chinese heritage.
- Kennen .D: A size 6 model with light-colored hair and European looks, adding harmony to the ensemble.
- Qiyu .S: A 5'3 mature Chinese Canadian actress & model breaking age barriers.
Beyond these creatives, the campaign highlights the contributions of individuals behind the scenes. B'kem .N, husband of Nini Amerlise, core director of We Are Royals Inc, and CEO of Rolling with Kings Records, actively championed the campaign. The transformative touch of makeup by Jae Monique and wardrobe styling by Kimyette Jenkins added vibrancy to the diverse representation.
Addressing the urgency of harmful beauty standards, statistics reveal significant consequences, costing Americans over $300 billion in 2019. Appearance-based discrimination affected millions, emphasizing the critical need for diverse and positive representation in the media.
As captured by Ellen Yang Photography, the True Faces Campaign is a bold and impactful initiative, setting the stage for a paradigm shift in the entertainment, fashion and beauty industry. With NA Management Inc and Nini Amerlise's dedication, True Faces becomes a beacon of change, proving that creativity and beauty know no boundaries.
About NA Management Inc
NA Management Inc is a faith-based creative agency committed to representing models and talent with a focus on wholesome values and integrity. Our mission is to deliver comprehensive services that foster the growth and success of our clients in the entertainment industry. With core expertise in model and talent representation, development services, production, events, and public relations.
About We Are Royals Inc
We Are Royals Inc is dedicated to nurturing self-esteem and confidence among youth through transformative avenues, including education, storytelling, and expressive arts. The organization guides individuals on a profound journey of self-discovery, revealing the authentic God-identity intricately woven within each of us.
