FINTRX Launches AI-Powered Search Technology

FINTRX AI Search | Private Wealth Data Intelligence

FINTRX AI-Powered Search empowers financial professionals with unparalleled efficiency and precision in accessing private wealth data intelligence.

AI Search is just the beginning. We are excited to continue launching innovative AI-powered products in the coming months. What we have in final development stages right now is simply incredible.” — Russ D'Argento, FINTRX Founder & CEO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FINTRX, the leading provider of private wealth data intelligence, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated AI Search technology. Powered by generatively trained models across tens of millions of records, AI Search is engineered to transform the way financial professionals and asset managers find and analyze data within the FINTRX platform.

FINTRX is leveraging cutting-edge AI algorithms and natural language processing to enhance the search experience for its users. With AI Search, financial professionals can now ask questions in a conversational manner, enabling a more intuitive and efficient search process.

"The launch of AI Search is a significant milestone for FINTRX and our growing customer base," said Russ D'Argento, Founder and CEO of FINTRX. "We have invested significant resources and expertise into developing this transformational feature, and we are proud to offer our users a new level of intelligence and efficiency in their search capabilities."

Key Features and Benefits of FINTRX AI Search:

+ Conversational Searching: Users can ask questions in a natural language format, allowing for a more intuitive and efficient search experience.

+ Trained on Tens of Millions of Records: AI Search by FINTRX is trained on the full corpus of FINTRX data, including: family offices, registered investment advisors, broker dealers, stock & ETF holdings, custodians, private funds held, direct investments made, private wealth teams, breakaway advisors and more.

+ Advanced Filtering and Refining: AI Search provides users with the ability to refine their search results by simply asking follow-up questions, enabling users to quickly find the most relevant data in seconds.

+ Natural Language Processing: The AI model understands and processes natural language queries, providing accurate and relevant search results.

+ Bookmarking Questions: Users can bookmark questions asked in AI Search for future reference, ensuring their ability to find what they need, when they need it.

+ Enriched Lists: AI Search enables users to create dynamic cohorts of data from their search results, including territory lists, prospecting targets, road-show and travel lists, and more.

"AI Search is truly just the beginning of our generative AI releases," continued D'Argento. "Our talented team of data scientists and engineers has been working tirelessly to develop and train AI models that will revolutionize the way financial professionals interact with data. We are excited to continue launching innovative AI-powered products in the coming months. What we have in final development stages right now is simply incredible."

The AI Search feature is seamlessly integrated into the FINTRX platform, providing users with easy access to this powerful tool. It supports RIA data, broker dealer data, 13-F holdings, custody data, wirehouse and independent wealth teams, breakaways, and family office data - offering comprehensive search capabilities across an array of growing data assets owned by FINTRX.

>> More About FINTRX: https://www.fintrx.com/

>> More About AI Search by FINTRX: https://www.fintrx.com/ai-search

About FINTRX:

FINTRX is a vertically integrated software and data platform that enables wealth professionals, financial institutions, and asset management firms to seamlessly map, access, and sell into the global family office, broker dealer, and registered investment advisor (RIA) ecosystems. With its advanced AI technology and comprehensive data, FINTRX empowers financial professionals to make more informed decisions, build stronger relationships, and drive business growth. Thousands of users at leading firms trust FINTRX to leverage the power of intelligent data, target the correct firms for capital raising, build stronger relationships, and make better data-informed decisions. FINTRX's intuitive search engine, proactive alerts, network-expanding capabilities, and warm introduction paths help customers efficiently uncover new opportunities to grow their businesses and drive successful outcomes.

Access to FINTRX data is delivered via its award-winning cloud-based platform, fully integrated iOS mobile applications, and many CRM and API connectors, including Salesforce, Navatar, Hubspot, Snowflake, and others.