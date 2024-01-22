Rope jump and bike zipline: discovering adventure travel in southern Brazil
Much more than Carnival and beaches, be welcomed by stunning landscapes and adrenaline in the tropical country
— Rafael Bridi
Brazil is known for its Carnival parades and its exotic beaches, but there are many more stunning places to visit and breathtaking activities to do in the South American country. Specifically in the southern city of Urubici, adventure tourism has been redefined. Visitors worldwide have a chance to experience exciting attractions in the middle of unspoiled natural landscapes.
"This is not a typical tourist destination," says Rafael Bridi, athlete and co-founder of Natural Extremo, a company specializing in adventure experiences. "We're taking adventure tourism to new heights - literally and figuratively. Our goal is to push people out of their comfort zones and offer them an unforgettable experience they will cherish forever”.
Founded in 2018 by Highline athletes - experts in high-altitude slacklining - Natural Extremo draws inspiration from nature itself. The company was born to help others conquer their fears and embark on incredible journeys meters above the ground through activities like Salto de Pêndulo® (rope jump) and Tirolesa de Bike® (bike zipline).
The “Salto de Pêndulo” offers an unparalleled rush as visitors leap off a cliff at the height of 100 meters with freefall speeds reaching up to 100km/h. This feat challenges both mind and body, rewarding participants with a profound sense of achievement.
The “Tirolesa de Bike” takes adventurers soaring across a canyon’s walls on adapted bicycles suspended by steel cables. Riders zoom through a thrilling 290-meter route at 120 meters above the ground. Following international safety standards, these experiences have been designed for those who are seeking both excitement and safety.
With more than 5,000 bike rides and over 13,000 rope jumps completed since its inception in 2018, Natural Extremo has established itself as a pioneer in the Brazilian adventure tourism industry. The company goes beyond thrills. It fosters tourism and innovation through exceptional service and expertise, ensuring safety and enjoyment for all.
"Our work extends far beyond just providing thrilling adventures," emphasizes Bridi, who is also a two-world record holder in Highline. "We believe in creating moments that leave a lasting impression on people's lives - moments that challenge perceptions, expand horizons, and inspire individuals to reach their goals”.
About Natural Extremo
Natural Extremo has its administrative office in Florianópolis and an operational unit in Urubici, next to Cascata do Avencal, one of the most famous regional natural spots. The company invests in building a consistently touristic ecosystem, promoting Brazilian tourism, and boosting the destination with innovative and professional services that ensure the safety and enjoyment of its visitors. Its work is internationally recognized, having served clients from 60 different countries. Check it out and book your adventure at www.naturalextremo.com.
