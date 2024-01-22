Gov. Lee to Deliver Sixth State of the State Address on February 5

Submit Release
Monday, January 22, 2024 | 06:09am

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced he will deliver his sixth State of the State address to the General Assembly and fellow Tennesseans on Monday, February 5 at 6 p.m. CST. The joint session will take place in the House Chamber of the Tennessee State Capitol.

“Tennessee is continuing to lead the nation as a beacon of opportunity, security and freedom,” said Gov. Lee. “Every Tennessean has an important role to play as we strengthen and secure our state’s future, and in the coming year, I look forward to working with the General Assembly to accomplish our legislative priorities and make life better for all.”

The address can be found on Lee’s Facebook and YouTube channels and will be aired statewide. 

