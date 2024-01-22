NeuralSpace Launches Generative AI-Powered Call Transcription Analysis
NeuralSpace, at the forefront of language AI-powered enterprise solutions, enables AI powered insights from your call transcriptions with VoiceAI.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NeuralSpace, at the forefront of language AI-powered enterprise solutions, announces a new version of VoiceAI - packed with fresh features. VoiceAI is an AI-enabled platform that transcribes speech, delivers call analytics, and generates lifelike synthetic voices for seamless conversational experiences. Now, with Generative AI, you can unlock insights from your audio in a natural and contextual way.
New features include Ask me Anything, Custom Vocabulary, Multichannel Diarization, and Advanced Configuration. These enhancements provide greater flexibility, higher transcription accuracy, and efficiency in handling large volumes of audio data.
Ask me Anything
Powered by Generative AI, Ask me Anything gives you instant answers to any question from your audio transcript. Extracting insights from transcriptions has always been a challenge. "Ask me Anything" changes that. No more sifting through data — simply type a question and instantly receive answers.
This empowers users to focus on higher-leverage work rather than spending valuable time searching for information. From gathering relevant details for customer support calls to extracting key insights from market research interviews, Ask me Anything revolutionizes how businesses harness the power of their audio data.
- Fraud detection: “Did this caller fail multiple attempts to access their account?”
- Customer sentiment by topic: "Summarize how this caller felt about their purchase and why."
- Interview recap: "What are the candidates' strengths and weaknesses?”
- Content creation: "Create a description of this podcast episode in less than 500 words."
Custom Vocabulary
Unique language and terminology can often go unrecognised or wrongly transcribed by standard Speech-to-Text (STT) systems. Bad transcriptions can disrupt your workflow, leading to distorted speech analytics and faltering CX systems.
With VoiceAI's Custom Vocabulary feature, you can add any word – from product names to specialist industry lingo – and see instant improvements in transcription accuracy. Achieve precise results without the need for complex model training.
Multichannel Diarization
Distinguishing between different speakers in a single audio stream can be challenging, especially if the speakers' voices are similar or if there's background noise. Multichannel diarization solves this by processing each speaker's audio from separate channels. This clear separation allows the system to more accurately identify who said what and when.
Advanced Configuration for Diarization
Enhance your speaker identification accuracy with advanced diarization settings. Choose from the pre-set configuration or adjust the sensitivity slider for perfect speaker separation.
High sensitivity detects more speakers; low sensitivity, fewer. If you know the speaker count, you can input it directly to ensure the most accurate transcription results.
About VoiceAI:
The VoiceAI platform and API enables companies to transcribe, translate and analyze any audio data. It offers the most accurate speech-to-text transcription for Arabic and Hindi languages, outperforming every vendor, including the world’s biggest tech brands.
Key features:
- Achieve up to 91% transcription accuracy for Arabic and Indian languages.
- Generate advanced call analytics for customer insights at scale.
- Guarantee the highest standard of data security with NeuralSpace’s ISO 27001 certification, GDPR compliance and on-premise deployment capabilities.
- Create a customized model for your required use case.
- Generate lifelike synthetic voices in Hindi, English and Arabic dialects.
- Translate your transcription in over 100 languages.
About NeuralSpace
NeuralSpace is at the forefront of language AI, committed to developing technologies that foster seamless communication between humans and machines. Our VoiceAI platform is a testament to our vision of a world where technology speaks every language.
For more information on NeuralSpace and our innovative VoiceAI platform, please visit www.neuralspace.ai.
