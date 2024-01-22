Dr Terry the Synaptic Trainer ™ Accredited Professional Body

The International Guild of Hypnotherapy, NLP, and 3 Principles Practitioners and Trainers Lead the Way

Earn a certification that you can be proud of.” — Dr Terry McIvor

LONDONDERRY, COUNTY LONDONDERRY, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coaching and mentoring industry is experiencing rapid growth, with more and more individuals seeking guidance and support to achieve their personal and professional goals. However, with this growth comes an increase in competition and a need for elevated standards. The International Guild of Hypnotherapy, NLP, and 3 Principles Practitioners and Trainers (IGH3P®) is leading the way in setting and maintaining high standards in this industry.

IGH3P® has quickly become a beacon of excellence in the coaching and mentoring sectors. With a focus on hypnotherapy, NLP, and the 3 Principles of Coaching and Mentoring. IGH3P® explores these modalities from a neuroscience and research perspective, which gives our clients and students a greater insight into the psychology, neurochemistry, and brain physiology of these modalities.. We, as a professional body, provide training, certification, and ongoing support for practitioners and trainers. IGH3P® is committed to promoting ethical and effective practices as well as continuous professional development for its members.

Dr. Terry McIvor, founder and president of IGH3P®, states, "We are proud to be at the forefront of elevating standards in coaching and mentoring. Our members are dedicated to helping individuals achieve their full potential, and we believe that this can only be done through ethical and effective practices. By setting and maintaining high standards, we are not only benefiting our members but also the clients they serve."

IGH3P® offers a range of resources for both practitioners and clients, including a directory of certified members, low-cost memberships, educational materials, and networking opportunities. With a focus on collaboration and continuous learning, the organisation is constantly evolving to meet the changing needs of the coaching and mentoring industry. As the demand for these services continues to grow, IGH3P® is committed to ensuring that its members are equipped with the knowledge and skills to provide the highest quality of support to their clients.

In a rapidly expanding industry, it is crucial to have professional bodies like IGH3P® that are dedicated to elevating standards and promoting ethical practices. As the demand for coaching and mentoring services continues to rise, IGH3P® will continue to lead the way in setting and maintaining high standards, ensuring that clients receive the best possible support to achieve their goals.

For more information about the International Guild of Hypnotherapy, NLP, and 3 Principles Practitioners and Trainers, please visit their website at www.igh3p.com.