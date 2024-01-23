New AI Content Planning Tool Creates Custom Content Strategies Instantly
The Content Strategy Builder shaves off weeks from the content planning process, allowing marketers and agencies to dedicate more time to creating engaging and impactful content.”GHENT, BELGIUM, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StoryChief, a content marketing platform powered by AI, has launched a new feature called the AI Content Strategy Builder. This tool uses advanced language models to provide marketers and agencies with effective content strategies in just one click. Users can access a personalized content strategy and pre-populated content calendar tailored to their brand, target audience, and competitors instantly.
By integrating this tool into the platform, StoryChief covers the entire content marketing process, including strategy, collaboration, and distribution, making the content marketing workflow more efficient by eliminating the need for separate tools.
The AI Content Strategy Builder provides marketers and agencies with an efficient way to create customized content marketing strategies that attract relevant audiences, increase visibility, and drive organic growth.
Valeri Potchekailov, CEO of StoryChief, underscores the significance of this innovation: "We aim to empower marketers and agencies to shift their focus from mundane tasks to strategic thinking and creativity. The Content Strategy Builder shaves off weeks from the content planning process, allowing professionals to dedicate more time to creating engaging and impactful content."
By leveraging artificial intelligence, users are no longer bound by time-consuming manual research and workflows. Instead, they gain immediate access to a personalized content strategy, tailored to their brand, target audience, and competitor insights, within minutes of signing up.
The automated Content Strategy Builder also introduces users to key platform features like AI-generated drafting, content optimization, built-in collaboration, and cross-channel scheduling to ramp up productivity. The goal is to create an ecosystem where marketers and agencies can effortlessly execute their entire content strategy without leaving the platform.
Experience the swiftness and ease of crafting a personalized content strategy with StoryChief.io. Start your free trial now, and within minutes, build a tailored content plan by incorporating your company details, conducting competitor research, and gaining valuable insights about your target audience.
About StoryChief - AI Content Marketing Platform
Founded in 2017, StoryChief provides an integrated content marketing platform powered by AI, covering content ideation, creation, optimization, collaboration, scheduling, and analytics. The company's AI augments human creativity to ensure every piece of content drives results. StoryChief is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium, and has an office located in Boston, USA.
