eCarsTrade Announces Dirk Van Roost as Chief Financial Officer - A Strategic Move for Future Growth
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a new step towards strengthening its leadership team, eCarsTrade is proud to announce that Dirk Van Roost recently joined as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As eCarsTrade continues to evolve in the dynamic automotive landscape, Dirk brings a wealth of financial and leadership experience to help steer the leadership and finance teams, driving profitable growth.
An all-rounder with a track record in Finance
Dirk joins eCarsTrade with a healthy amount of baggage. He has over 15 years of experience in finance, product, commercial, strategy, operations, and general management functions across multiple industries, most notably technology and energy, chemicals, and utilities.
Most recently, Dirk was CFO at Sentiance, a multinational technology company providing AI-enabled motion insight solutions. There, he held end-to-end responsibility for the finance function across multiple global affiliates.
Prior to working for Sentiance, Dirk spent 8 years with BASF. During his time at BASF’s headquarters in Ludwigshafen (DE), Dirk was appointed Managing Director of Chemster GmbH, a BASF spin-out which built a digital platform for online cosmetics creation with offices in Mannheim (DE) and San Francisco (US). During its start-up phase, Dirk was also Chemster’s CFO, setting up its finance function from scratch.
Prior to his time with BASF, Dirk has worked for ExxonMobil, General Electric and Booz & Company (currently Strategy&, part of PWC) Dirk holds an MBA from INSEAD in France & Singapore (2010) and an MSc. in Business and Engineering from the University of Antwerp (2005).
The Significance of Dirk's Appointment
With a track record in financial management, Dirk will play a pivotal role in guiding eCarsTrade's financial strategies. His expertise will be instrumental in enhancing financial performance and sustaining the company's growth trajectory.
As CFO, Dirk will contribute to shaping eCarsTrade's roadmap with a keen eye on the financial side of things. He will guide the company in navigating the complexities of the automotive industry and capitalizing on emerging opportunities.
Besides a solid understanding of the automotive sector, Dirk brings with him a personal passion. When he is not looking after companies and their finances, he enjoys getting his hands dirty restoring and maintaining cars. A few times each year, he can be found driving on a racetrack with a car he prepares and maintains himself.
Although he has spent over a decade living and working abroad, Dirk is a native of Brasschaat, Belgium, where he resides today with his wife and 2 daughters.
“It’s rare to find an opportunity where the stars align in the way they do at eCarsTrade: this place combines what I’ve been doing with my head in offices for over 15 years with what I’ve been doing with my hands and my heart in the garage and on the track. I’m grateful for the opportunity the team is affording me and looking forward to the road ahead!” says Dirk.
A Word from the Leadership
"We are thrilled to welcome Dirk to eCarsTrade. His vast experience and visionary approach to financial leadership make him an invaluable asset to our team. We are confident that under Dirk's guidance, eCarsTrade will achieve new milestones in our journey towards innovation and sustainable growth," says Filipp Sevostianov, CEO, eCarsTrade.
About eCarsTrade
eCarsTrade is a fast-growing B2B online auction platform that offers a fast and transparent purchase process for European used cars. eCarsTrade is focused on car remarketing – reselling short-term rentals, cars from trade-ins and vehicles previously owned by lease companies from Belgium, France, Germany, Luxemburg, and The Netherlands.
The company’s competitive advantage is a simple, delightful purchase experience, with low commissions and support in each customer’s native language. We are more than just another car wholesaler – eCarsTrade aggregates data and leverages AI for pricing. Our vast offering of makes and models with guaranteed quality is paired with flexible on-demand services such as door-to-door shipping and export documentation.
YouTube