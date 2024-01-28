Gravity Futures Expands into Florida, Offering AI and FinTech Talent Recruiting in Tampa and Miami
Florida businesses can now leverage micro specialist tech industry recruitment firm for critical staffing needsTAMPA, FLA., UNITED STATES, January 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gravity Futures, a renowned micro specialist technology recruitment firm, today announced that it has expanded its operations to Florida, with new offices in Tampa and Miami. Florida businesses can now leverage Gravity Futures’ distinctive expertise in recruiting unique tech talent for critical staffing needs.
Gravity Futures Micro supplies the needs of industries in need of the highest level of tech talent, particularly in the hard-to-hire-for segments of digital transformation, FinTech, cyber security and artificial intelligence (AI). Its executive search focus speaks to the firm’s reach and ongoing success in matching candidates with cutting-edge companies.
“We love Florida,” said Michael Pampalone, CEO of Gravity Futures. “We’ve been serving clients in the sunshine state for years, but this move represents a more significant commitment that’s well worth making. We made this decision in response to the overwhelming need for proven talent in FinTech and AI here. Florida is emerging as a center for digital entrepreneurship, and that takes people—the right kind of people. That’s what we do. We are immersed in sourcing exceptional talent and placing people in companies that need business-critical technology talent.”
Gravity Futures is dedicated to partnering with its industry clients for permanent placements, contract positions, team projects, and multi-hire specialized IT requirements. Pampalone explained, “We are able to target and capture highly qualified tech experts and match them with the firms that require the top-of-the-line, best trained people.”
About Gravity Futures
Gravity Futures is a nationally recognized micro specialist recruitment firm with a strong focus on digital technology, FinTech, cyber security, and artificial intelligence. Clients include such industry giants as Amazon, Microsoft, and Adobe.
For more information contact Michael Pampalone (https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-pampalone-842570a7/) or visit www.gravityfutures.com
