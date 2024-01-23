Building a More Sustainable Future: A Conversation with the Inventor of Simplus Building System™
Explore the innovative Simplus Building System™ with lead architect Tim Sweeney of Sweeney Architecture in an exclusive interview by QeCAD.
Our motto for this interview was to let the AEC professionals know about the latest and unique technologies and how it can be beneficial for the AEC sector.”WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the rapidly evolving world of AEC, staying at the forefront of technological advancements is a key to being competitive and delivering innovative solutions while reducing greenhouse gases and fighting Climate Change. In this exclusive interview, QeCAD have the privilege of sitting down with a distinguished US-based lead architect, Tim Sweeney (Founding Principal- Sweeney Architecture) sweeney.com, who has created, embraced and implemented some of the latest technologies in the AEC industry.
With a wealth of experience and expertise, our interviewee will shed light on some of the latest technological trends, their practical applications, and the significant benefits they bring to the world of architecture and construction.
1)Brief Us About Sweeney Architecture
Sweeney Architecture offers comprehensive consultation, architectural expertise, and prefabricated building components, spanning from initial conception to design, construction, and finalization, all in pursuit of a more delightful and sustainable future.
2)What technology do you use? Brief us.
My technology aims towards sustainable architecture. It is an advancement in the physical sciences of building design and construction, specifically in creating a physical building component that functions in many of the roles needed for buildings, such as walls, floors, and roofs.
It is a panelized building system incorporating MgO SIPs, Passive House™ Design and Construction Technologies, and proprietary sciences.
3)How is it different from the Traditional Construction Methodology?
Traditional Construction methodologies lead to more energy waste and are harmful and expensive in the long run. In contrast, the technology we use, called Simplus Building System™, combines Passive House™ Design and Panelization, which maximizes sustainability.
The Simplus Building System™ merges the distinctive qualities of Passive House™ principles with MgO (Magnesium Oxide) prefabricated Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs) technologies resulting in unparalleled advantages and sustainability. This advanced, straightforward, speedy, and cost-effective system can offer advantages to every structure and its inhabitants.
Passive House Design
A Passive House-designed building embodies genuine energy efficiency, ease, and affordability. These buildings typically achieve up to 90% of energy savings in comparison to conventional US construction. This is achieved by:
●Effective Insulation
●Elimination of Air Leaks
●Mitigation of Thermal Bridges to prevent heat loss
●Well-chosen Windows & Doors
●Ventilation with Energy Recovery
●Proper Sun Orientation and Adequate Shading
MgO (Magnesium Oxide) Panels
●Prefabricated: Substitutes the sluggish, fallible, and resource-wasteful on-site assembly of traditional building systems with the rapid, precise, cost-effective, pre-engineered, and installation-ready structural insulated panels (SIPs).
●Fire Resistant: Inherently achieves a one-hour fire-resistant rating without the need for a moisture-sensitive gypsum board.
●Water Resistant: Does not undergo swelling, delamination, weakening, or warping.
●Human-Friendly: Free from off-gassing, toxins, silica, or asbestos.
●Termite-Resistant: Entirely inorganic, it does not attract wood-boring insects.
●Eco-Conscious: Energy-efficient panels are recyclable and environmentally friendly when disposed of, and can be re-used as part of a Circular Economy.
●Thermal Efficiency: Insulates against extreme heat or cold temperatures effectively.
●Mold & Fungus Defense: Crafted from naturally anti-fungal materials.
●Builder-Focused: The panels are straightforward, cost-effective, swift, secure, robust, and exceptionally durable; they are easily installed with little training, even for unskilled labor.
● MgO preconstructed panels offer ease of shipping and rapid assembly, making them an ideal choice for constructing air-tight and energy-efficient Passive House™ buildings.
4)Have you implemented these technologies in your projects? If so, please provide a brief.
Yes, I have 15 years of experience in creating MgO SIP buildings of many types and several years of Passive House™ Design and Construction experience. My combination of these two separate sciences into one occurred about 18 months ago, and I have one custom residence now under construction and a mixed-use development under negotiation.
5)How can it be beneficial to the AEC industry/ AEC professional?
A capsulized summary is that my Simplus Building System™ allows builders, developers, and owners to build up to 55% faster, with up to 41% less labor costs, with an up to 90-95% reduction of in-use energy and expenses, with correspondingly less greenhouse gas emissions, and with less grief and job site errors while creating a more comfortable, durable, quiet, healthy, and much more sustainable environment. This System is the most economical, rapid, advantageous, and practical way to build sustainably I’ve ever found.
6)What type of projects have you catered to?
●Multi-Family
●Single-Family
●Affordable and Tiny Cabinets/Homes
●Energy Retrofit
●Disaster Relief
●Commercial/Industrial Space
●Nearly any use is suitable for the System
7)How can AEC professionals learn more about this technology? Are there any certifications they need to qualify?
●I’m available for training and assistance.
●A Certification in Passive House Design will allow them to understand the energy principles and how to better apply the System.
●LEED Certification is not necessary, but is also helpful for design knowledge and capabilities.
8)What is the cost of implementing this technology than traditional?
The cost of implementing this technology in terms of Raw materials is slightly higher when compared to Code-minimum, traditional construction as it uses higher quality and a few more materials. Still, nobody should be doing Code-minimum construction nowadays as the Codes are not adequate to create the truly efficient and sustainable construction that we need to fight Climate Change. When it comes to building better than the Code, the Simplus Building System™ actually becomes more economical, faster, easier, and more sustainable than conventional construction, and it provides all of the other benefits that come with Passive House™ design and construction.
Concluding
Our conversation with Tim Sweeney has illuminated another exciting opportunity that his Simplus Building System™ and other emerging technologies bring to the AEC industry, especially when building to fight Climate Change.
As we embrace this era of innovation, it's clear that the marriage of architecture and technology is not only a trend but a transformative force that promises a brighter, more sustainable, and interconnected future for the AEC industry. With continued exploration, adaptation, and collaboration, architects and industry professionals are poised to construct a world where creativity and technology converge to build structures that inspire and endure for generations. And with more sustainable construction methods like the Simplus Building System™, those future generations will have even brighter and more secure futures before them.
